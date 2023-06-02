Fast access and parking information for World Wide Technology Raceway’s Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series weekend

World Wide Technology Raceway officials today announced several access upgrades to enable fans to easily enjoy the full NASCAR experience at the track on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early for all events this weekend. WWTR has coordinated with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation to recommend arrival times for the best race day experience. Fans should arrive by noon on Friday, 8 a.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

All vehicular parking is adjacent to the speedway and is included with each ticket. Fans arriving early will have access to the best general parking. Patrons with ADA or dedicated parking will need to visibly display color-coded parking passes. (Parking managers will screen for ADA customers.) This information also may be found on the track’s website: https://wwtraceway.com/ enjoyillinois300/ and will also be shared with multiple mapping applications (Google, HERE, Waze) to help guide motorists to WWTR.

To ensure the smoothest event access, fans are asked to follow the directions, observe all signage near the track, and follow the directions of on-site law enforcement officers. Even if you are a regular track patron, there have been many upgrades inside and around World Wide Technology Raceway this year which may change your route to or destination within the property.

Here are the highlights and notable changes:

SB IL 203 will be closed at Eagle Park-Bend Road to through traffic between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Only motorists with tickets will be allowed south of this intersection during these periods.

Additional pedestrian access has been provided within and adjacent to WWTR to shorten walks to the events.

Camping has been relocated to the western edge of WTTR property to enhance this experience and limit conflicts with pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

VIP/Suite and Gold Key Parking is located south of the main grandstand and reserved for event support and sponsors, as well as credentialed participants. A dedicated, color-coded parking pass will be required for entry into this area.

Westbound I-55/70 traffic with general admission parking is encouraged to use Exit 6 to SB IL 111 and westbound Collinsville Road (old Route 66). This will provide the best opportunity for quickest access-egress and the closest parking to the main grandstand.

Rideshare drop (Lyft, taxi, Uber): Will be located exclusively at 201 Madison Road, Madison, IL. Tram service to the northeast corner of WWTR will begin at 11 a.m. each day.

Patrons who arrive late, Confluence Music Festival concertgoers, and participants in the JJK 5k are encouraged to park at 201 Madison Road, Madison, IL and utilize the tram service to WWTR. (Please be advised: a large effort to switch traffic control will occur 30 minutes after the green flag each day – 1 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday -- which will impact traffic around WWTR).

Public transportation also is available on Saturday and Sunday. Both Madison and St. Clair County Transit Services will provide bus connections to the WWTR tram service on Sunday. Additional ADA accommodations are available for track access from the buses. A free shuttle also will be provided from the Emerson Park multi-modal facility with pedestrian, bus and MetroLink access in East St. Louis to WWTR on Saturday.

Access to all businesses located along Ohio Avenue will be available all weekend; however, motorists should expect delays and allow substantial extra time for trips through this area. When feasible, the use of alternate routes should be strongly considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs, obey the posted speed limits, and be alert for police, workers, pedestrians, and equipment. Additional updates will be provided as needed.

WWTR PR