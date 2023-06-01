Grandview Speedway Hosts Triple-Header Racing Card on A.D. Moyer Lumber Company Night This Saturday

The month of June gets under way with a triple-header racing program this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, which will be run as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

The month of June begins with A.D. Moyer Lumber Company sponsoring the Saturday, June 3 racing program featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, and the Wingless Super Sportsman.

The Wingless Super Sportsman will be making their only visit of the season to the high-banked speedway, in a program that features qualifying events for all three classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap features for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and the Wingless Super Sportsman.

The Wingless Super Sportsman will be making their fourth visit to Grandview, with Steve Wilbur winning in 2019, Eric Jennings in 2020, and Brett Perigo capturing the 2022 event. Two events were lost to weather, one in 2021 and one early visit last May. A strong field of competitors will be on hand to tackle the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked speedway.

On Saturday, June 3 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $22, students 10-15 with ID are $12, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

A.D. Moyer Lumber serves Southeastern Pennsylvania from four locations across three counties and is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business founded in 1939 on strong family values with fortitude, foresight, honesty, and integrity. They are committed to offering higher-quality building materials at a fair price and having the most experienced people on staff.

A.D. Moyer Lumber – with locations in Gilbertsville, Pottstown, Bethlehem, and Kutztown – has been serving Southeastern PA with quality lumber, building materials, decks, windows, doors, kitchens, millwork, service and MORE!

For more information about products and services visit A.D. Moyer Lumber on the web at admoyer.com.

Jeff Strunk continues as the T.P. Trailer Modified point leader after another top five finish last Saturday night. Brett Kressley remains in second position in the standings after a runner-up feature finish, Craig Von Dohren sits third in points after finishing third last week, Jared Umbenhauer sits fourth in points after another top ten outing, and Doug Manmiller is fifth in points after recording his second feature win of the season last Saturday, becoming the first repeat feature winner this season.

The top ten in the T.P. Trailer Modified points standings are 1. Jeff Strunk – 1370, 2. Brett Kressley – 1342, 3. Craig Von Dohren – 1327, 4. Jared Umbenhauer – 1287, 5. Doug Manmiller – 1150, 6. Eddie Strada – 1142, 7. Tim Buckwalter – 1138, 8. Ryan Watt – 934, 9. Bobby Trapper Jr. – 878, 10. Jesse Leiby – 872.

Young Logan Watt has been having a great start to his Grandview Speedway career and continues to lead the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman point standings despite not recording a top ten finish last week but did record a Thunder on the Hill non-point win in last Sunday’s special program.

Kyle Smith became the fifth different winner in Sportsman action last week and moved into second place in points, followed by Brian Hirthler who also did not score a top ten outing last Saturday, but scored a win in Sunday’s special Modified 50-lap special Thunder on the Hill event. Cody Manmiller and Brett Gilmore round out the top five in the standings after both persevering through trying nights last week.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 1344, 2. Kyle Smith – 1218, 3. Brian Hirthler – 1089, 4. Cody Manmiller – 1048, 5. Brett Gilmore – 1004, 6. Adrianna Delliponti – 925, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 892, 8. Addison Meitzler – 891, 9. Logan Bauman – 868, 10. Parker Guldin – 859.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 3 – A.D. MOYER LUMBER NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tue. June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Sat. June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Sat. June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

