Riley Generators to Present Extra Distance Limited Late Model 30 at Stafford

Now in their second season of contingency program sponsorship at Stafford Speedway, Riley Generators will become the title sponsor of the extra distance 30-lap Limited Late Model feature event scheduled for Friday, June 9. Riley Generators will boost the normal 20-lap Limited Late Model purse to over $4,000 with the winner guaranteed to take home $700 from the purse and $825 with contingency bonuses factored in.

The 2023 Limited Late Model season has seen Matt Clement get off to a hot start with victories in two of the first three races of the season. Clement’s hot start sees him leading the points standings with last year’s Rookie of the Year and the 2023 season’s only other feature winner thus far, Kevin Cormier right behind him. Former 2-time Limited Late Model champion Jeremy Lavoie currently sits third in the standings with last year’s Limited champion Rich Hammann fourth. The top-4 drivers in the standings are separated by only 8 points, or 4 positions on the track. Rounding out the top-5 in the standings is this season’s leading rookie contender Adrien Paradis, III, who has made the move up from the Street Stock division.

Stafford Speedway PR