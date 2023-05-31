NASCAR Championship Weekend Returning to Phoenix Raceway in 2024

obody creates a championship atmosphere better than Phoenix Raceway’s fans. Just ask NASCAR, which announced today that Phoenix Raceway will continue as host of NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2024.

Four champions will be crowned over three days, Nov. 1-3, 2024, as the best drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West will compete for season supremacy in The Valley.

“This honor is a testament to our fans whose overwhelming support makes this a true championship-caliber venue,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “They pack the grandstands, fill the hillside and create the best camping experience in all of NASCAR inside our breathtaking GEICO Gecko Campground. Now the onus is on us to exceed the already high standards we’ve set to continue building on this momentum and keep them coming back.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race completely sold out at Phoenix Raceway in 2021 and 2022, and only a limited number of seats remain for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5. The weekend begins Friday, Nov. 3, with a championship doubleheader that includes the ARCA Menards Series West and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship races. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will once again tie a bow on one of the most exciting NASCAR seasons on record. Drivers will battle side by side for the coveted Bill France Cup in the fourth-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race contested at Phoenix Raceway.

Fans can secure their seats and experiences for this year’s NASCAR Championship Weekend now by visiting www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR