Parga & Lynn Grab Checkered Flags in Twin 30s at Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway continued it’s longstanding tradition of racing on Memorial Day by hosting the Twin 30s, a pair of 30-lap features for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds.

Jose Parga notched his fourth feature win of the season and third-straight at Macon Speedway on Monday in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division by leading all 30 laps. Blaise Baker finished runner up and tried to stay close to Parga but to no avail. The top side of the track was the place to be and Parga dominated the field of cars and the race.

Austin Lynn never gave up to take home the 30-lap win in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds feature. Tanner Sullivan was untouchable for the first 20-or-so laps before Lynn started to close in and make things interesting. Lynn overtook Sullivan with a highside pass as five laps remained. Sullivan tried to come back in the second turn on the green flag lap to the finish as Sullivan went to slide in front of Lynn but couldn’t get the car to connect and hold and Lynn powered past the move and took the victory.

Kyle Helmick outlasted the Pro Modifieds field of 17 cars and 15 laps. Dalton Ewing was poised for his fourth feature win of the season but his night ended on a tow truck coming to the checkered flag as a car at the back of the field spun in front of the flagman position and smashed with Ewing. Helmick, who was making things interesting in the final laps, would assume the lead from being second place to winning the race.

Rudy Zaragoza ran up top to secure his first 51 Bistro Street Stock feature win of 2023. Zaragoza outlasted a field of cars that included Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler, Andy Zahnd and Jaret Duff. Reed would have tough luck Monday night by bumping into the back end of Zaragoza during the fourth turn and spinning out the leader. Reed would be pushed to the back for creating the spinout. Zaragoza would then restart the race with the lead and take away the checkered flag.

Wes O’Dell pulled away fast in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division and snatched his second win of the season. The race certainly became easier for O’Dell when Ethan Schnapp slowed with a flat left rear tire and pulled off the track.

The final race of Memorial Day Monday at Macon Speedway was the 4-cylinder Hornet class which saw pole sitter Jimmy Dutlinger come away with the 15-lap victory. There was a pause in the race when a driver rolled his car and needed assistance from the ambulance as precaution and another ambulance was sent to the track. After the delay, Dutlinger stomped on the gas and took off. Billy Mason made a strong challenge til the white flag lap when his car went up in a puff of smoke.

Macon Speedway finished a four-race weekend over five days and will rest a little easy into June with a weekend off. Macon Speedway’s next program will be Saturday, June 10th in the second leg of the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. There will be six racing classes, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, Micros Presented by Bailey Chassis, Pro Modifieds and Hornets. Gates open at 5pm with racing by 7pm.

Feature Rundowns (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models

6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 77-Blaise Baker[Clinton, IL]; 3. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 4. 10C-Colby Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 5. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 6. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur, IL]; 7. 11E-Randy Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 9B-Brandon Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 9. 12-Curtis Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 10. 16C-Tristan Coleman[Lincoln, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds

72A-Austin Lynn[Mason City, IL]; 2. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 3. 20-Tanner Sullivan[Pontiac, IL]; 4. 99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 5. 4M-Clint Martin[Ramsey, IL]; 6. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[Fairview Heights, IL]; 7. 14N-Nathan Lynch[Hillsboro, IL]; 8. 71-Jeff Graham[Stonington, IL]; 9. (DNF) 00S-Cody Stilwell[Godfey, IL]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

25X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 3. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 4. 33-Kevin Medlin[Aviston, IL]; 5. 7-Christian Lee[Sorento, IL]; 6. 324-Brady Reed[Decatur, IL]; 7. 06-Connor Klay[Stonington, IL]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 9. (DNF) 27-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 10. (DNF) 15T-Taryn Page[Harristown, IL]

Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

87-Wes O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 2. 21C-Ed Cleeton[Tovey, IL]; 3. 46-Randy Huffman[Maroa, IL]; 4. 07-Phil Moreland[Assumption, IL]; 5. 55-Tim Riech[Petersburg, IL]; 6. 75-Jeff Gill[Bethany, IL]; 7. 4-Matt Reed[Decatur, IL]; 8. 11-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 9. 5S-Ronald Bacon[Decatur, IL]; 10. 14-Cole Landers[Taylorville, IL]

51 Bistro Street Stocks

67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 2. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[White Heath, IL]; 3. 17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 4. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 5. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 6. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 7. 4-Zach Clark[Illiopolis, IL]; 8. 78B-Brad Peters[Stonington, IL]; 9. 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL]; 10. (DNF) 14D-Dalton Mannin[Longview, IL]

DIRTcar Hornet

DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[Peoria, IL]; 2. 111-Brandon Justice[Niantic, IL]; 3. 7-John Bright Jr[Long Creek, IL]; 4. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 5. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 6. 20B-Bridget Fulton[Marissa, IL]; 7. (DNF) 98-Ken Reed[Decatur, IL]; 8. (DNF) 13G-Gage Rusher[Stonington, IL]; 9. (DNF) 10-Colin Reed[Decatur, IL]; 10. (DNF) 24/7-Justice Reed[Decatur, IL]

Macon Speedway PR