Full Slate of Racing Action Set for Saturday, June 3 at Mahoning Valley speedway.modifieds, Street Stocks, Twin Hobby Stocks, Dirt Mods, Futures and East Coast Tq Midgets

After a weekend off to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday, Mahoning Valley Speedway will be back in action this coming Saturday evening, June 3, at 6:00 pm with a full slate of racing taking place at the paved ¼-mile oval.

The Modifieds will hit the track for a 35-lap contest. Interestingly this will be the first regular main event for the headline class following two big programs that took place, the April 8 Race of Champions 75 and the Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150 run on May 21.

There will also be twin features for the Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks. The first will be the make-up from April 22 which was halted due to rain. The second will be the regularly scheduled feature.

Additionally there will be the Street Stocks, Dirt Modifieds and Futures. And joining the stock cars will be the East Coast TQ Midgets.

Race time is 6:00 pm. Pits open at 11:30 with early paid practice ($25 per car) running from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups start at 4:00 pm. Grandstands also open at 4:00.

Pit admission is $40 per person and adult grandstand admission is $15, $2 off for seniors 65+. Children 10 and under are free.

Sunday afternoon at Mahoning will be the Green Flag Driving Experience where casual fans can strap into a TQ Midget car and take laps around the speedway. The Green Flag Driving Experience gives individuals an opportunity to feel what it’s like to drive around Mahoning and get a better understanding for what their favorite drivers go through on a regular race night.

In two weeks, Saturday June 10 it will be another “Where Are They Now?” segment featuring driving greats from the past for a special meet and greet with fans.

On the race card will be Modifieds, Street Stocks, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Futures plus Junk Car races at the end of the evening.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR