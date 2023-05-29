It's NASCAR Week at World Wide Technology Raceway: Daily activities leading up to Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, June 4

World Wide Technology Raceway’s second annual NASCAR Cup Series Week kicks off on Tuesday, May 30, with World Wide Technology Raceway Night at Busch Stadium (Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals). NASCAR driver and 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will throw out the first pitch. With the purchase of a special theme ticket, fans will receive a racing-inspired Ryan Helsley bobblehead and a free ticket to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 on June 3.

Wednesday, May 31, features the High-Octane Helles Bock special beer release from 4-7 p.m. at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street in St. Louis). NASCAR star Kenny Wallace and KMOX-AM personality Tom Ackermann will host the festivities.

Fans are invited to a free NASCAR Fanfest on Thursday, June 1, at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis from 4-7 p.m. NASCAR drivers, including Matt DiBenedetto and Memphis Villarreal, will sign autographs and participate in a Q&A session on the outdoor stage.

The track opens on Friday, June 2, for Free Friday. Fans activities include the opportunity to see the NASCAR haulers, watch the NASCAR hauler parade, a guided track walk, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice and qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series practice begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, followed by qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is slated to take the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the inaugural JJK 5k. Music artists Flo Rida and Tim Dugger will take the stage beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Spectator gates will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, for the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race. Driver introductions will take place at 1:55 p.m. with the green flag at 2:30 p.m. Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman and Brothers Osborne will perform on the Confluence Music Festival’s main stage beginning at 10:30 a.m. Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a post-race concert.

TUESDAY, MAY 30 – WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY NIGHT AT BUSCH STADIUM

6:45 – Ceremonial first pitch by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., winner of the 2023 Daytona 500. Purchase a theme night ticket to receive a racing bobblehead and free ticket to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 – SPECIAL BEER RELEASE AT ANHEUSER-BUSCH BIERGARTEN

4-7 p.m. – High-Octane Helles Bock special beer release at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street in St. Louis). NASCAR star Kenny Wallace and KMOX-AM personality Tom Ackermann will host the festivities.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1 – FREE NASCAR FANFEST AT BALLPARK VILLAGE

4-7 p.m. – Free NASCAR Fanfest at Ballpark Village, downtown St. Louis. NASCAR drivers will sign autographs and participate in a Q&A session on the outdoor stage.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 – FREE FRIDAY AT WWTR

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- NASCAR haulers Touch-a-Truck. Located in the Special Events lot. See the NASCAR haulers, meet the hauler drivers. Photo opportunities. Open to everyone.

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- Lunch with Legends featuring Kenny Wallace. This is a ticketed event and is sold out. Lunch at 11 a.m. Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. Located on Midway Stage No. 3.

12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade to the all-new Gateway Garage. Fans invited to the grandstands to watch the parade of NASCAR Cup Series haulers as they enter the track.

2 p.m. -- Guided fan Track Walk. Fans may walk a lap around the World Wide Technology Raceway oval with a special guest from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. (Driver TBA).

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series technical inspections. Fans with Saturday or Sunday Infield Fan Experience passes may watch the NASCAR Cup Series’ technical inspection process and get a preview of the all-new Gateway Garage Experience.

5 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL, JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE JJK 5k

6 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. -- Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

9 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter practice.

9:45 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter qualifying.

11 a.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session (Infield Fan Experience).

12 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 driver introductions.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps).

3:30 p.m. – Jackie Joyner-Kersee JJK 5k.

4 p.m. – Car show (pit road).

5:15 p.m. – Flo Rida performance.

6:30 p.m. -- Tim Dugger: Saturday Wrap-Up Party on the Midway.

8 p.m. – Campground concert.

8:30 p.m. – Track gates closed.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 -- NASCAR CUP SERIES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL STARRING DIERKS BENTLEY

6 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

8 a.m. – Motor Racing Outreach non-denominational Sunday service (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9 a.m. -- Garage Guys Live (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9:30 a.m. -- Kenny Wallace Live! with John Roberts (Midway).

10 a.m. -- Track open to fan access.

10:30 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brittney Spencer.

11:15 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Bailey Zimmerman.

12:30 p.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brothers Osborne.

1:50 p.m. – NASCAR drivers Red Carpet Walk.

1:55 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

6 p.m. -- Post-race Track Walk, fan access for concert (time approximate).

6:30 p.m. – Confluence main stage: Dierks Bentley.

7 p.m. – Infield Fan Experience closes.

Schedule subject to change.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

WWTR PR