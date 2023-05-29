Renew Your Month of May Tickets for 2024 by June 20

Fans who witnessed Josef Newgarden win the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge after a scintillating one-lap showdown with Marcus Ericsson will never forget witnessing his first career victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” among the second largest crowd in more than two decades at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race fans should race to renew their tickets for the Month of May in 2024 – before the deadline of Tuesday, June 20 – to ensure they’ll be there to witness more unforgettable action at the Racing Capital of the World.

Fans can renew or upgrade their Indy 500 tickets at ims.com/renew, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office. The renewal window will continue through Tuesday evening, June 20, approximately 500 hours following the checkered flag of the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

These are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2024 before each event.

“More than 325,000 fans filled IMS on Indianapolis 500 Race Day for the biggest and most memorable celebration of all that is May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “Whether 2023 was your first trip to IMS or your 50th, we encourage you to renew or request an upgrade for seats by June 20 to reserve their spots for next year for another great celebration of speed and tradition.”

The 2024 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge logo is an artistic representation of the iconic Victory Podium at IMS. Following the 500-Mile Race, the winning car and driver are raised atop the platform where the latest Indy 500 champion receives the winner’s wreath and drinks the milk before celebrating with the team.

The inside of the 2024 logo is a red shield, which embodies the familiar color of the Yard of Bricks and calls back to the logos of 2019 and 2022. The words “Indy 500” are presented in the iconic slanted font. Surrounded by the identifiable gold of the Wing & Wheel, the logo is the latest iteration of a series that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship.

The logos celebrate the iconography of the 500-Mile Race. Since 2019, the logo has featured the bricks, the checkered flag, the Pagoda, the winner’s wreath and the famed oval.

Fans renewing their tickets to the Indianapolis 500 and/or GMR Grand Prix Race Day tickets also can order additional Month of May products at the lowest prices available during the renewal period. Those products include:

Month of May practice and qualification day tickets

Bronze Badges

Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration tickets

Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and concert upgrades

Snake Pit presented by Coors Light wristbands

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will have priority for ticket upgrades and are eligible for presale offers for IMS and partner events.

All renewal customers can visit ims.com/events/indy500/buy- tickets/renewal-faqs for more information.

Fans who didn’t attend IMS during this Month of May but are planning to attend in May 2024 can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year. Visit ims.com/apply for more information.

IMS PR