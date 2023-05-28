Coca-Cola 600 Postponed until Monday at 3 p.m.

Due to inclement weather, NASCAR has announced that tonight’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will now start at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Spectator gates and souvenir haulers will open at 9 a.m. in advance of the Alsco Uniforms 300, now rescheduled from Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Fans will be required to exit the grandstands following the NASCAR Xfinity race in order for speedway staff to quickly prepare the facility for the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

Broadcast networks for the Alsco Uniforms 300 remain unchanged – FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee will be in effect for Alsco Uniforms 300 and Coca-Cola 600 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday. Fans with Alsco Uniforms 300 or Coca-Cola 600 unscanned tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race during the next calendar year. Details can be found at www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com .

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase tickets for the Alsco Uniforms 300 either at the gates, online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

The Coca-Cola 600 is sold out for admission but will be broadcast on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

CMS PR