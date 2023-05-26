Walmart, Coca-Cola Consolidated Present $100,000 To Speedway Children's Charities' Charlotte Chapter

Children in the Carolinas have had a friend in Charlotte Motor Speedway for more than four decades.

That tradition of community giving continued on Friday, when Walmart and Coca-Cola Consolidated presented a $100,000 check to Speedway Children’s Charities' Charlotte chapter during the opening day of Coca-Cola 600 race weekend.

The funds – like all SCC Charlotte donations – will go to help children in need throughout the Charlotte community.

“Thank you for this amazingly generous gift,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of kids that suffer all around us. In the Carolinas, we need a lot of help. This $100,000 will be maximized to its full effect.”

Speedway Motorsports established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $65 million in grants for organizations that assist children in need.

“We are so excited to be partnered with SCC,” said Yolanda Horton-Evans, Walmart's regional vice president. “It is an honor to be able to share this with you. What you all do to support children in diverse communities is amazing. We want communities to know we are here for them. I appreciate everything SCC has done for us.”

Sunday marks the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the weekend than to be here today,” added Daniel Holmes, the senior vice president for commercialization and brand marketing at Coca-Cola Consolidated.

