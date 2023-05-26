The F/a Products Maynard Troyer Classic Iv Set to Pay $10,000-To-Win for Race of Champions Modified Series

The F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic IV set to take place on Friday, September 1 at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., and it’s going to be “one hot night” and extremely lucrative for asphalt Modified racing in the Western Region of New York and Pennsylvania. Long-time friend of Troyer, Tom Forgione has stepped up once again to remain the Race of Champions Modified Series race title sponsor through his F/A Products Engine and Performance Parts brand.

Forgione and the Troyer family will be adding to the overall purse as well providing racers other incentives. Their contribution will once again be increased from the 2022 event. The F/A Products decal will be mandatory on each car participating in the MTC IV for the additional support.

“This is a great fit for our performance business,” offered Forgione. “It is a wonderful way to honor my friend Maynard’s huge impact on the sport. We have seen tangible results on our investment in this from the last couple of years. I would like to thank all of the fans, racers and everyone involved for their support. This is going to be a special night once again and we are looking forward to it.”

Forgione is a former Modified driver and Spencer Speedway regular as well as a former racer in IMSA with a Ford Mustang. Maynard Troyer’s last competitive race occurred with Forgione in 1989 as co-driver during events at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) and at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. Forgione still competes today in the HTA (Historic Trans Am Series).

Kenny Troyer will once again be soliciting money to supplement the purse. Over $16,000 in bonus money and contingencies was raised for the 2022 edition of this event, continuing the great tradition Troyer has helped build. Each year the bonus money has continued to raise the bar for the Maynard Troyer Classics. Scott Hossfeld will once again present the event champion with a ring signifying the victor’s accomplishments.

The race will be run 60-laps with an unheard of $10,000-to-win for an event of this type. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will run a 36-lap race on this evening as well. More details in regard to this race will be announced in the near future. The “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modifieds racing for 16-laps in tribute to Maynard Troyer’s traditional number “6”.

The gates open at 5:00 pm at Spencer Speedway for fans, with qualifying to follow at 7:15 pm on Friday, September 1.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, September 1, 2023. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm, Qualifying at 7:15 pm; all racing to follow.

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 for Seniors/Military (65 years and older and Military with proper identification); Children 15 to 10 years of age will be $17; Children 10-and-under will be Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y. at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, N.Y. 14589

What: The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series Maynard Troyer Classic IV.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC PR