Traffic advisory for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway June 2-4

The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and World Wide Technology Raceway announce several traffic and travel impacts associated with the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race the weekend of June 2nd – June 4th.

For those planning to attend any of the events at World Wide Technology Raceway next weekend, there will be several traffic and parking changes implemented to enhance your travels to and from the track. General parking is now included with each ticket. Arriving early will secure the best parking daily. Unless patrons have obtained dedicated or ADA parking and received a color-coded parking pass, race fans should expect to be directed to the parking lot best for their arrival and departure from the raceway. Weekend camping spots have been moved to the west side of the track providing more vehicle parking with access to tram service to and from the track’s perimeter.

Taxi and rideshare users should utilize 201 Madison Road, Madison, IL 62201. There will be signage in place to help guide drivers to this drop-off/pick-up site. This information can also be found on the track’s website: https://wwtraceway.com/ enjoyillinois300/ and will be shared with multiple mapping applications to help guide motorists to the proper point at the track.

To ensure the smoothest event access, follow these directions, all signage near the track, and the directions of law enforcement onsite. Even if you are a regular track patron, there have been many upgrades inside and around World Wide Technology Raceway which may change your route to, or destination within, the property.

Public transportation is also an option to enjoy events on Saturday and Sunday. A free shuttle will be provided from the Emerson Park multi-modal facility in East St. Louis each day. Both Madison and St. Clair County Transit Agencies will be running bus service to and from the main event Sunday from offsite parking lots.

For motorists traveling near the track, traffic congestion and roadway restrictions should be expected between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday along I-55/70, IL 203, and Collinsville Road. SB IL 203 will be closed to through traffic between Bend Road and I-55/70. Motorists will be required to display a parking pass, ticket, or credential to travel between Bend and the Interstate on SB IL 203 during this period. Other restrictions will be implemented throughout each day that could impact roadways around the speedway based upon traffic volume – including a lane reduction on WB I-55/70 at the conclusion of races each day.

Motorists can expect occasional delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Those motorists, who can, are encouraged to avoid the event area. When feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for police, workers, pedestrians, and equipment.

Additional updates will be provided closer to race weekend.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area traffic restrictions details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

WWTR PR