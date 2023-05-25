Modified, Sportsman and Vintage on Saturday Night, Modified $5000 to Win 50 Laps Plus 602 Sportsman Sunday at Grandview Speedway

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will be a busy one at Grandview Speedway, with racing on both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program this Saturday night featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, plus the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars.

The show on Saturday, May 27 will include qualifying events leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and a 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, while the Vintage cars will run a feature event only.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of the season will be held on Sunday, May 28. This holiday program features the 358 Modifieds in a special 50-lap feature race titled the ‘Balls to the Wall 50’. There is a bit of a different twist to this event, as the feature will be slowed at lap 20 and lap 35, with the top ten drivers in the running order receiving a bonus payoff, and the top four drivers being inverted for the restart.

The winner of the 50-lap feature will earn a $5000 payoff, and the leader at laps 20 and 35 will pocket $1500 each. So, it becomes a race of strategy to chase the bonus or go for the win. Should the same driver lead laps 20, 35 and then grab the final checker to win, that would make for a total pay day of $8000 and Pioneer Pole Buildings will post a $4000 extra bonus, allowing the 50-lap feature winner to grab a possible total of $12,000 for the victory!

The 602 crate Sportsman will also join the show, racing for a top prize of $1200 to win their 25-lap main event. The race program, which starts at 7:30 pm. on May 28, makes for a big holiday weekend of racing action.

On Sunday adult grandstand admission is $30, children 6-11 are $10, while kids under age 6 are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 and no license is required.

The month of June is just around the corner, and it will begin with A.D. Moyer Lumber Night featuring a triple-header program with the Wingless Super Sportsman joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 pm.

The competition has been keen so far this season in T.P. Trailer Modified competition with four different drivers reaching victory lane. Mike Gular, Brett Kressley, Doug Manmiller and last week Eric Biehn, who scored his first career Grandview Speedway feature win, have been the winners so far.

Some other top point drivers who will be in action this week include point leader Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Von Dohren, Eddie Strada, Tim Buckwalter, Bobby Trapper Jr., Jesse Leiby, Jimmy Leiby, John Willman, Ryan Grim and Kevin Hirthler.

T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action has been just as good as four different drivers have reached victory lane as well. Brian Hirthler scored on Opening Night followed by Hunter Iatalese, Logan Watt, and Ryan Graver, who have all scored their first ever Grandview Speedway wins.

More top drivers who will be in action include Kyle Smith, Cody Manmiller, Brett Gilmore, Jesse Hirthler, Adrianna Delliponti, Addison Meitzler, Parker Guldin, Nathan Horn, Decker Swinehart, Logan Bauman, and Mike Schneck Jr.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be challenging for a win in the chase for the Grandview Speedway and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – ‘Balls to the Wall 50’ – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 3 – A.D. MOYER LUMBER NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tue. June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm (PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT)

Grandview Speedway PR