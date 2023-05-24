Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be back in action June 8; IMCA Modifieds & ARDC Midgets join All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Mods and Slingshots

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway gets back into the racing swing on Thursday, June 8 at 7:00 pm.

Joining the All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds and Slingshots will be the IMCA Modifieds and ARDC Midgets. The FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks have the night off.

Thanks to his Twin-17 lap wins on May 11, Briggs Danner has moved into a tie in the current standings with the All-Pro SpeedSTRs. Danner has pulled even with Steve Buckwalter at the top of the points heading into next Thursday’s race meet. Buckwalter has been the mark of consistency thus far with top three finishes each time out including a win on Opening Night.

12-year old Paulie Hartwig III, has been quite the surprise this season with the 602 Crate Modifieds. The young talent has a victory and is seated at the top of the points after three races run to date. He leads the way over veteran Mike Schane and local star Matt Yoder.

IMCA returns to Bloomsburg, making a third appearance at the 3/8 mile dirt oval. Former NASCAR racer David Stremme won the first outing in 2021 and also holds the track record for IMCA at 18.397-seconds. Last year saw Rodney Morgan scored the win.

The American Racing Drivers Club, ARDC, has competed 22 times at the historic ½-mile Bloomsburg Fairgrounds cinder track as a mainstay during the annual Fair Midget races. Last year the time honored group returned to Bloomsburg for the first time since 1987 and Kevin Woody, driving a car prepared by Steve Buckwalter, took the win.

Andrew Turpin as had a stronghold with the Slingshots, taking three straight wins and he’ll took to continue his streak come Thursday.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 pm, grandstands at 6:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

The postponed May 4 program, which was to feature twin 17-lap mains for the 602 Crate Modifieds, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 22.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR