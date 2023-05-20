Corey Heim Captures Tyson 250 Pole

Corey Heim will line up on the pole for the first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since he was born. Heim’s No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota captured the pole for Saturday’s Tyson 250, the track’s first Truck Series race since 1996 – six years prior to the 20-year-old driver's birth.

Heim’s 20.072-second, 112.906-mile-per-hour lap in Saturday morning’s time trials topped outside pole-sitter Carson Hocevar by .084 seconds. Ty Majeski was third-fastest, with William Byron – also competing in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race – fourth. Colby Howard rounded out the top five.

Bret Holmes qualified sixth with Grant Enfinger seventh and All-Star Race competitors Kyle Larson eighth and Christopher Bell ninth. Hailie Deegan completed the top 10.



COREY HEIM, NO. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota (POLE WINNER): "Poles are cool, but wins are cooler. I’m proud of everyone on my Safelite team, proud of all the work and progress they’ve made this year. We’re ready to go.”

Saturday's Tyson 250 airs live on FOX at 1:30 p.m. ET, and will also be broadcast on MRN Radio and SiriusXM. Fans can catch Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, and on MRN Radio and SiriusXM.

