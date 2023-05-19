Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants Named Official Food and Beverage Partner of NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

Today, NASCAR announced a new partnership with Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants (Lettuce), who will feature tailored menus from some of Chicago’s best restaurants during the Chicago Street Race Weekend. As the official food and beverage partner of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, Lettuce will showcase a variety of signature items throughout the course including RPM Restaurants, Bub City, Sushi-san, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!, Summer House, Hub 51, The Oakville Grill & Cellar, and Tallboy Taco.

“Chicago is one of the top culinary destinations in the world, and we wanted to curate a food and drink experience that celebrates that fact and truly showcases the best of what Chicago has to offer,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “From RPM to Summer House to Bub City, Lettuce Entertain You is synonymous with the best restaurants in the Chicago, and we are proud to partner with them to bring this full range of dining options to our guests.”

The President’s Paddock Club, a 2-level elevated structure overlooking Pit Road and the Start-Finish Line, will provide guests unparalleled 360 degree sightlines of the park and street course including the iconic Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan. To elevate the experience, RPM Restaurants will offer a premier, all-inclusive menu special to guests at the President’s Paddock Club including a signature pasta station from RPM Italian, carving station and a seafood bar.

To download the Chicago Street Race and Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants logo as well as images of some signature menu options, click here.

The hospitality that Lettuce is known for will also extend to the street course level Garden Suites across from Pit Road, panoramic views of the Congress Suites near the Start-Finish Line, and premium reserved seating Hospitality Clubs. Each location will offer the best of Lettuce dishes like sushi, salads, tacos and more from restaurants including Summer House, Sushi-san and Tallboy Taco. Throughout the Chicago Street Course, general admission ticket holders and reserved seating fans will have access to a host of Chicago flavors including signature barbecue items from Bub City.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with NASCAR on the Chicago Street Race this summer and bring Lettuce food and hospitality to this amazing production," says R.J. Melman, President Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants. "Being a part of what we hope will be an iconic annual event is not only exciting for Lettuce but also for the city of Chicago."

NASCAR PR