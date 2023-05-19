Jewel To Perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

Jewel, a multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actress, mental health lived experience expert and best-selling author, will perform the national anthem before the start of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC.”

As a lived experience expert and pioneer in the mental health space, Jewel is passionate about democratizing wellness. She developed an emotional and mental health curriculum that has been proven to work by experts. For 21 years, her Inspiring Children Foundation and Jewel Inc. have been bringing these mental health programs to at-risk youth and to corporations. She recently joined the innovative mental health platform Innerworld as co-founder and chief strategy officer to make mental health support more accessible to all. Jewel also created SELLA, a language arts curriculum for schools that incorporates social and emotional learning and mental health practices.

Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead to earning 26 music award nominations, becoming a multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling albums of all time.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a cause and conversation in which the INDYCAR paddock has been an active participant.

NBC’s live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. (ET) Sunday, May 28.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.

IMS PR