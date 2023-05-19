Macon IL Speedway Back In Action For Armed Forces Night Saturday

Armed force members, retired, active, and inactive will receive free grandstand admission this coming Saturday night, May 20, at Macon Speedway and they are in for a great night of action. From CEFCU Kids Club at 5:30, to Spectator Drags at intermission, to double features for Pro Lates and Mods, Saturday night will be a great night to take the whole family to the track.

Macon’s two most popular divisions will be racing double features, as two main events will be made up from the April 29 partial rainout. Those fields are set and, in fact, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature has already completed four laps. Scoring will pick up from where it left off that night and only the drivers who were scheduled to start may race the makeup events. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models have all 20-laps of their make-up event plus their regular night’s events.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks will be making their second Macon appearance of the season. Saturday’s event will be the Jayne Excavating & Welding 30-lapper, paying $800 to win and $75 to start.

Making their first of two visits this season will be the DIRTcar KidModz. The KidModz series competes at tracks all over the state for drivers between the ages of 8-16. It will be their 2023 season opener.

For kids 11 and under, CEFCU Kids Club will be held in the pavilion between 5:30 and 7:00. Tomorrow night, the first 80 kids will receive this year’s edition of the kids club t-shirt along with some fun activities.

Point leaders heading into Saturday night’s action are Braden Johnson (Taylorville, IL) in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland, IL) BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Zach Taylor (Springfield, IL) in the DIRTcar Pro Mods, Phil Moreland (Assumption, IL) in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, and Zane Reitz (Veedersburg, IN) in the 51 Bistro Street Stocks.

Macon Speedway is getting prepared for a crazy busy schedule next week which features Non-Wing Micro action at Cornfield Combat Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27 and the Memorial Day Twin 50’s on Monday, May 29. The Saturday, May 27 Micro race pays $5,000 to the winner.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Military members with proper ID will receive free grandstand admission.

Macon Speedway PR