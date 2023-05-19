Hoosier Racing Tire Joins CA Speedweek as Title Sponsor for 2023 Edition

Friday, May 19

The 2023 edition of the California Speedweek for Micro Sprints will carry the purple colors of Hoosier Racing Tire, with the “Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek” hitting the dirt from June 30-July 4. The Speedweek returns for its sixth running for Super 600, Non-Wing, and Restricted divisions, and first running since 2019. Hoosier presented the 2019 event and returns to continue a successful partnership.
 
An international roster of drivers have pre-entered to battle for a $54,000 cash race and championship purse. Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway.
 
Numerous contingency prizes and the coveted carved wooden bear trophies are also on the line. A total of 130 spaces are available to compete in Speedweek. Pre-entry is $300 per car entered and does not include nightly pit passes. Entry is available on MyRacePass or the link can be found at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com
 
Early entry closes on Friday June 2, before increasing by $100 ($25 per night) to $400.
 
Presenting partners of the Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek include Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels. Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Driven Chassis, CSI Shocks, Willwood Brakes, and Topline Titanium.
 
Along with a host of Californian race winners and champions, entries so far include two from Australia, a host of Arizona pilots, and drivers from Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.
 
Each of the 12 features during California Speedweek pays $1000 to win. The Speedweek also offers a sizeable championship points fund including $2000 to win the Non-Wing and Super 600 divisions each. The $1000 to win features and $1500 to win Restricted championship makes the four-race spectacle one of the highest paying youth division races in North America. All four races will be televised live by The Cushion and will have merchandise from Bullet Impressions.
 
Additional sponsorships are available, including division sponsorships. Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!
 
2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 5-17-23)
 
Super 600s       02        Ashton  Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
Super 600s       2          Caden  Stoll                 Easton              CA
Super 600s       2A        Austin   Wood               Sacramento      CA
Super 600s       2B        Garrett Benson             Concordia         MO
Super 600s       2E        Eric      Botelho             Kerman            CA
Super 600s       2k        Landyn Snider              Lakeport           CA
Super 600s       3          Cole     Schroeder         Bozeman          MT
Super 600s       4          Jett      Yantis               Bakersfield       CA
Super 600s       5          Mattix   Salmon             Fresno              CA
Super 600s       11M      Keaton  Martella             Hanford             CA
Super 600s       12        Alex     Panella             Stockton           CA
Super 600s       12AU    Jordan  Mansell            Mount Gambier SA
Super 600s       14        Jake     Hagopian          Fresno              CA
Super 600s       14x       Dylan   Beveridge         Latrobe             TAS
Super 600s       15k       Kyle     Cravotta           Livermore         CA
Super 600s       15L       Michael Laughton          Denair              CA
Super 600s       19        Nate     Matherly           San Jose          CA
Super 600s       20q       Brecken Reese             Canyon             TX
Super 600s       21        Raio     Salmon             Fresno              CA
Super 600s       22E      Evan    Dixon               Visalia              CA
Super 600s       24        Caden  Sarale              Stockton           CA
Super 600s       24S      Izaak    Sharp               Grass Valley     CA
Super 600s       27        Isabel   Barnes             Oakley             CA
Super 600s       27S      Brandon Carey             Salida               CA
Super 600s       28        Jake     Smith               Madera             CA
Super 600s       55B      Jett      Barnes             Visalia              CA
Super 600s       55J       Jayden Huppert Queen Creek    AZ
Super 600s       73        Nikko   Panella             Stockton           CA
Super 600s       88        Austin   Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
 
Non-Wing         02        Ashton  Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
Non-Wing         1SJ      Ryan    Carter               Manteca           CA
Non-Wing         1T        Taylor   Whitefield         Lake Havasu City AZ
Non-Wing         2          Caden  Stoll                 Easton              CA
Non-Wing         2A        Austin   Wood               Sacramento      CA
Non-Wing         2B        Eric      Botelho             Kerman            CA
Non-Wing         2k        Landyn Snider              Lakeport           CA
Non-Wing         3          Cole     Schroeder         Bozeman          MT
Non-Wing         4          Garrett Twitty               Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         4B        Brandt  Twitty               Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         4J        Jett      Yantis               Bakersfield       CA
Non-Wing         5          Axton   Romero            Mesa                AZ
Non-Wing         5X        Mattix   Salmon             Fresno              CA
Non-Wing         7          Quinn   Thurein             Tucson             AZ
Non-Wing         8s        Daniel   Shaffer             Bartlesville       OK
Non-Wing         11c       Colin    Mackey             Bellingham        WA
Non-Wing         15k       Kyle     Cravotta           Livermore         CA
Non-Wing         20q       Brecken Reese             Canyon             TX
Non-Wing         21        Cash    Lovenburg        Visalia              CA
Non-Wing         24S      Izaak    Sharp               Grass Valley     CA
Non-Wing         27        Isabel   Barnes             Oakley             CA
Non-Wing         28k       Kevin    carter               Los Banos        CA
Non-Wing         32        Caden  Sarale              Stockton           CA
Non-Wing         44T      Austin   Taborski           Quincy             CA
Non-Wing         51G      Grant    Schaadt            San Tan Valley  AZ
Non-Wing         55        Brandon Carey             Salida               CA
Non-Wing         55B      Jett      Barnes             Visalia              CA
Non-Wing         55J       Jayden Huppert             Queen Creek    AZ
Non-Wing         66A      Aiden    Bailey               Fair Oaks         CA
Non-Wing         72B      Bryant  Bell                  Oakley             CA
Non-Wing         73        Nikko   Panella             Stockton           CA
Non-Wing         73KK    Katey   Syra                 Corcoran          CA
Non-Wing         88        Austin   Torgerson         Glendale           AZ
 
Restricted         3c        Connor Jacobs             San Tan Valley  AZ
Restricted         5          Jace     Thurein             Tucson             AZ
Restricted         9J        Levi      Osborne           Tracy               CA
Restricted         17B      Brycen Roush              Riverdale          CA
Restricted         21        Brayton Roberts            Lake Havasu City AZ
Restricted         21g       Greyson Henry             Visalia              CA
Restricted         25R      Brody   Rubio               Manteca           CA
Restricted         29        Jaydon Barnes             Goodyear         AZ
Restricted         121p     Jaxon Porter                 Scottsdale        AZ
Restricted         38JT     Jackson Tardiff              Vacaville           CA
Restricted         55x       Lucas   Mauldin             Rancho Murieta CA
Restricted         58C      Clay     Mibach             Placerville        CA
Restricted         76        TK        Obrien              Manteca           CA
Restricted         95        Nathan Ward                Bakersfield       CA

CA Speedweeks PR

