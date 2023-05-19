John Roberts and World Wide Technology Raceway announce NASCAR Victory Lane with John Roberts live from victory lane following Enjoy Illinois 300

World Wide Technology Raceway and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio host John Roberts (@TheJohnnyTV) are teaming up for an exciting addition to the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, June 4. In a throwback theme to celebrate NASCAR's 75th anniversary, WWTR and Roberts are teaming up for a special edition of “NASCAR Victory Lane with John Roberts.” Much like the old show on SPEED Channel, NASCAR Victory Lane goes live when the broadcast cameras turn off following driver interviews after the event.

“After the success of our Kenny Wallace Live! pre-race show in 2022, we were looking for some exciting things to celebrate the festival atmosphere of World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We were tossing out some ideas over dinner one night last fall and John said, ‘I really miss the NASCAR Victory Lane’ show.’ It took all of five seconds to commit to bringing it back for our race.”

Immediately following the checkered flag on the event, the Victory Lane set will roll into position adjacent to the winner’s celebration and Roberts will go live as soon as the FS1 TV cameras stop. Fans will be invited onto the track to join in the festivities as John provides a race recap and snags interviews from those celebrating in victory lane.

“Putting a desk in victory lane for a live TV show was one of the best things we ever did at SPEED TV,” said Roberts, who is the host of Sirius XM NASCAR’s “Tradin’ Paint” show. “Bringing it back is even better!” The victory lane show captured the raw emotion of a NASCAR victory lane. Now ‘Gateway to Victory’ will help bring it back. It’s always safe to say the driver who wins a Cup race is among the happiest humans on earth. We’ll talk to him in WWTR’s victory lane on Sunday, June 4.”

The show will continue until country music star Dierks Bentley takes the stage in Turn 1 for a complete concert in his only St. Louis performance of 2023. The concert will wrap up the unified efforts of the Confluence Music Festival and WWTR’s NASCAR Weekend that showcases the Metro East region of Southwest Illinois and St. Louis.

RACE WEEKEND

WWTR’s second annual NASCAR Cup Series Weekend begins on Thursday, June 1, with a fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis from 4-7 p.m.

The track opens on Friday, June 2, for Free Friday. Fans activities include the opportunity to see the NASCAR haulers, watch the NASCAR hauler parade, a guided track walk, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice and qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series practice begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, followed by qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is slated to take the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the inaugural JJK 5k. Music artists Flo Rida and Tim Dugger will take the stage beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Spectator gates will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, for the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race. Driver introductions will take place at 1:55 p.m. with the green flag at 2:30 p.m. Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman and Brothers Osborne will perform on the Confluence Music Festival’s main stage beginning at 10:30 a.m. Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a post-race concert.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

4-7 p.m. -- Fanfest at Ballpark Village, downtown St. Louis.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 – FREE FRIDAY

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- NASCAR haulers Touch-a-Truck. Located in the Special Events lot. See the NASCAR haulers, meet the hauler drivers. Photo opportunities. Open to everyone.

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- Lunch with Legends featuring Kenny Wallace. This is a ticketed event and is sold out. Lunch at 11 a.m. Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. Located on Midway Stage No. 3.

12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade to the all-new Gateway Garage. Fans invited to the grandstands to watch the parade of NASCAR Cup Series haulers as they enter the track.

2 p.m. -- Guided fan Track Walk. Fans may walk a lap around the World Wide Technology Raceway oval with a special guest from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. (Driver TBA).

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series technical inspections. Fans with Saturday or Sunday Infield Fan Experience passes may watch the NASCAR Cup Series’ technical inspection process and get a preview of the all-new Gateway Garage Experience.

5 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL, JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE JJK 5k

6 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. -- Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

9 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter practice.

9:45 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter qualifying.

11 a.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session (Infield Fan Experience).

12 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 driver introductions.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps).

3:30 p.m. – Jackie Joyner-Kersee JJK 5k.

4 p.m. – Car show (pit road).

5:15 p.m. – Flo Rida performance.

6:30 p.m. -- Tim Dugger: Saturday Wrap-Up Party on the Midway.

8 p.m. – Campground concert.

8:30 p.m. – Track gates closed.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 -- NASCAR CUP SERIES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL STARRING DIERKS BENTLEY

6 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

8 a.m. – Motor Racing Outreach non-denominational Sunday service (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9 a.m. -- Garage Guys Live (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9:30 a.m. -- Kenny Wallace Live! with John Roberts (Midway).

10 a.m. -- Track open to fan access.

10:30 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brittney Spencer.

11:15 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Bailey Zimmerman.

12:30 p.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brothers Osborne.

1:50 p.m. – NASCAR drivers Red Carpet Walk.

1:55 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

6 p.m. -- Post-race Track Walk, fan access for concert (time approximate).

6:30 p.m. – Confluence main stage: Dierks Bentley.

7 p.m. – Infield Fan Experience closes.

Schedule subject to change.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

WWTR PR