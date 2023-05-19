Lincoln Speedway Set For Fourth Night Of 2023 Season

Lincoln Speedway is off to a great start on its 2023 campaign, propelled by the huge Castrol FloRacing event last week that saw a record number of campers, a great field of cars, a packed house, and exciting race action. Officials are now looking to carry that momentum over to this Friday night, May 19, for night four of the young season.

The Vintage Racing of Illinois Series will headline this Friday night’s program. The tour makes just one trip to the track each year but puts on a great show every time. The series runs at several tracks in the state of Illinois and always puts on a great show with their old school looking race cars.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will be racing their third event of the season, with New Berlin, IL driver Jose Parga winning the first two in dominating fashion. Parga holds the point lead, while Braden Johnson is a close second. Blaise Baker, Cody Maguire, and Ryan Miller complete the top five.

Mason City, IL’s Brian Lynn, a many-time track champion at Lincoln Speedway, has a solid point lead in the Modified division after the first three nights. For Lynn, it’s the best start he’s had at the track in a few seasons after being plagued by bad luck. Allen Weisser is second in points, while Mike Brooks, Austin Lynn, and Alan Crowder complete the top five.

The MARA Midgets presented by Agventure/Wehmeyer Seed will be racing for the third time at the track. They also are coming off an event at Kankakee which saw 37 cars on track. Daltyn England and Adam Taylor enter the Friday event tied for the point lead. Mark McMahill is third in points, while Jace Sparks and Tommy Colburn complete the top five.

Jimmy Dutlinger leads the DIRTcar Hornet standings by 14 points, as the Peoria, IL driver has finishes of first and second. Rick DeFord is second in the standings, while Bridget Fulton, Erik Vanapeldoorn, and Billy Mason complete the top five. This will be the final Lincoln tune-up for the Hornets before the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on June 9.

The DIRTcar Street Stocks are on the card as well. Zane Reitz, of Veedersburg, IN is 2-for-2 in the class, while Bobby Beiler is the only other driver with two top five runs. Chuck Mitchell, Wes Biesenthal, and Terry Reed are some of the other names who have had strong runs in the class this season.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Lincoln Speedway PR