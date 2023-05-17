Reserved camping spaces sold out for World Wide Technology Raceway’s June 2-4 Enjoy Illinois presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series Weekend

World Wide Technology Raceway today announced all spaces in its GEICO West Reserved Campground have sold out for the June 2-4 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter Weekend. A limited number of spaces in the GEICO West Non-Reserved Campground are available but are selling quickly. To purchase a space in the GEICO West Non-Reserved Campground, please call the WWTR ticket office at (618) 215-8888 (option 1).

WWTR’s second annual NASCAR Cup Series Weekend begins on Thursday, June 1, with a fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis from 4-7 p.m.

The track opens on Friday, June 2, for Free Friday. Fans activities include the opportunity to see the NASCAR haulers, watch the NASCAR hauler parade, a guided track walk, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice and qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series practice begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, followed by qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is slated to take the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the inaugural JJK 5k. Music artists Flo Rida and Tim Dugger will take the stage beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Spectator gates will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, for the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race. Driver introductions will take place at 1:55 p.m. with the green flag at 2:30 p.m. Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman and Brothers Osborne will perform on the Confluence Music Festival’s main stage beginning at 10:30 a.m. Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a post-race concert.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

4-7 p.m. -- Fanfest at Ballpark Village, downtown St. Louis.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 – FREE FRIDAY

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- NASCAR haulers Touch-a-Truck. Located in the Special Events lot. See the NASCAR haulers, meet the hauler drivers. Photo opportunities. Open to everyone.

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- Lunch with Legends featuring Kenny Wallace. This is a ticketed event and is sold out. Lunch at 11 a.m. Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. Located on Midway Stage No. 3.

12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade to the all-new Gateway Garage. Fans invited to the grandstands to watch the parade of NASCAR Cup Series haulers as they enter the track.

2 p.m. -- Guided fan Track Walk. Fans may walk a lap around the World Wide Technology Raceway oval with a special guest from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. (Driver TBA).

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series technical inspections. Fans with Saturday or Sunday Infield Fan Experience passes may watch the NASCAR Cup Series’ technical inspection process and get a preview of the all-new Gateway Garage Experience.

5 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL, JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE JJK 5k

6 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. -- Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

9 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter practice.

9:45 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter qualifying.

11 a.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session (Infield Fan Experience).

12 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 driver introductions.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps).

3:30 p.m. – Jackie Joyner-Kersee JJK 5k.

4 p.m. – Car show (pit road).

5:15 p.m. – Flo Rida performance.

6:30 p.m. -- Tim Dugger: Saturday Wrap-Up Party on the Midway.

8 p.m. – Campground concert.

8:30 p.m. – Track gates closed.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 -- NASCAR CUP SERIES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL STARRING DIERKS BENTLEY

6 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

8 a.m. – Motor Racing Outreach non-denominational Sunday service (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9 a.m. -- Garage Guys Live (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9:30 a.m. -- Kenny Wallace Live! with John Roberts (Midway).

10 a.m. -- Track open to fan access.

10:30 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brittney Spencer.

11:15 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Bailey Zimmerman.

12:30 p.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brothers Osborne.

1:50 p.m. – NASCAR drivers Red Carpet Walk.

1:55 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

6 p.m. -- Post-race Track Walk, fan access for concert (time approximate).

6:30 p.m. – Confluence main stage: Dierks Bentley.

7 p.m. – Infield Fan Experience closes.

Schedule subject to change.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com.

