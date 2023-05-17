AMS adds more 'Revs and RIffs' concerts for July NASCAR weekend

Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced additional acts for its Revs & Riffs slate of concerts during the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend.

Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend blends racing and music together unlike any other event and the speedway has added a pair of performances to complement the rest of the weekend’s entertainment.

Powerhouse trio Chapel Hart– comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – took the world by storm on America’s Got Talent last year. The ladies, who recently released their highly anticipated album Glory Days, will perform live in the AMS Fan Zone on Sunday, July 9. The performance, which will be free for all fans attending the race to enjoy at the Fan Stage, will precede the previously announced Andy Grammer pre-race concert and the night’s running of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Tuesday’s Gone, a renowned Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band, will kick off the weekend in the Peach Pit Friday night, July 7. Fans will be able to rock along with the group performing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s biggest hits while enjoying all the games, activities, and fireworks that come along with the free Peach Pit experience.

All told, the 2023 running of Revs & Riffs features musical acts throughout the weekend, including Andy Grammer’s pre-race concert on Sunday, July 9, and a live performance by Lonestar on Saturday evening, July 8.

Tickets and camping for Atlanta’s summer NASCAR event are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR