Rain Washes Out Opening Day of Indianapolis 500 Practice

Intermittent showers forced the cancellation of the opening day of practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Track activity is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday with five minutes of installation laps for all cars on the 2.5-mile oval, followed by the Rookie Orientation Program for driver RC Enerson from 10:15 a.m. to noon. Practice for all cars will take place from noon-6 p.m.

Public gates open at 10 a.m.

The last washout of an Indianapolis 500 practice day was May 18, 2022. It’s only the third complete cancellation of practice for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in the last seven years, as the last rainout before 2022 was May 17, 2016. B-roll footage from Tuesday is available here.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28. PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying will take place Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

IMS PR