Jeremy Doss Prevails Over Record Inex Legends Field in Roseville

Jeremy Doss put on a driving clinic on Saturday night, topping Jake Bollman in a thrilling duel for the INEX Legends Tour Series and NorCal Legends Series at All American Speedway on Saturday night. A Northern California-record 42 INEX Legends drivers invaded Roseville in front of a great crowd for NASCAR Armed Forces Night. The race paid $1,000 to win courtesy of Pentair and Cosgrove Custom Pools.

“That was pretty exciting for sure,” Doss said. “I was just a little too tight. Figured something out rolling the top in one and two. Felt a little bit better but he almost snookered me on that last start. Always fun racing with those guys. Thank you to everyone on board for making this happen. Shoutout to this entire group!”

The field was narrowed to 22 starters after two 15-lap B-Mains, won by Pete Pierce and 11-year-old Vito Cancilla of Martinez.

Bollman was involved in an opening lap caution with track Modified champion Jason Philpot of Sacramento but a complete restart was called. On the restart, Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels was tagged in turn four for another caution. Bollman managed to drive into the lead on the ensuing restart after a wild four-wide maneuver exiting turn two.

A debris caution on lap five gave Doss an opening to battle for the lead. Doss drove around the outside of Bollman to lead lap seven. Daniels charged back through the pack but was collected in an incident with his sister Kylie and Kai Lovell of Ukiah in turn four. Henry Barton and Ethan Nascimento had contact for an additional caution on lap 27 as well.

Doss picked the outside on the final restart and that allowed Bollman to edge ahead for the lead. Doss crossed him over down the backstretch and retook the position on the inside on lap 31. 2022 Roseville winner Brendan Ruzbarsky tried to dive underneath Bollman for second but the move would be nullified.

The race ended prematurely on lap 32 with Cancilla spun in turn two. He collected 2019 Roseville winner Nick Halen of Reno, Nev. in a big collision. Pierce, Chris Justice, and Donnie Darter of Stockton were gathered up while trying to avoid the incident as well.

Doss scored the big win ahead of Bollman, Ruzbarsky, a hard-charging Ethan Nascimento, and Ukiah’s Cole Brown.

Legends Tour Series resumes on June 24 with a return to Madera Speedway.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Beeler Industries, Kleen Blast, David’s Racing Products, Hacienda Pools, and All Pro Powder Coating.

All American Speedway May 13, 2023 Results

35 Jeremy Doss, 2. 71 Jake Bollman, 3. 51 Brendan Ruzbarsky, 4 21N Ethan Nascimento, 5. 04 Cole Brown, 6. 8x Aidan Daniels, 7. 18 JK Kinney, 8. 14 Josh Fleming, 9. 27 David Shelly, 10. V5 Vito Cancilla, 11. 11 Chris Justice, 12. 9D Donnie Darter, 13. 6P Pete Pierce, 14. 7H Nick Halen, 15. 33 Kevin Travels, 16. 38 Henry Barton, 17. 20 Aiden Phillips, 18. 7D Kylie Daniels, 19. 15x Kai Lovell, 20. 15 Mikey Lovell, 21. 75 Mike Doss, 22. 14E Jason Philpot

2023 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 18, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV) Winner: Ethan Nascimento

April 8, 2023: Irwindale Speedway (Roval). 20 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Sport TV) Winner: Logan Chambers

May 13, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV) Winner: Jeremy Doss

June 24, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

July 22, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (MAVTV night & (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

August 5, 2023: Stockton 99 Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Union TV)

September 9, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

October 7, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

Legends Racing PR