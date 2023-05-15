NASCAR Day Giveathon Goes Live In Honor of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary

NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation, Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children’s Charities have officially launched the first-ever NASCAR Day Giveathon, an online giving campaign with a goal to raise $750,000 in charitable funds for local charities in all 50 states, including California.

Each participating nonprofit organizations has its own online Giveathon page to solicit donations at www.nascardaygiveathon.org. Donors visiting the site can designate funds throughout the 75-hour window.

“We’re elated to kick-off the NASCAR Day Giveathon and raise funds for nonprofit organizations across our racing communities. We want to encourage everyone to donate during the next 75 hours and help make a difference,” said Nichole Krieger, Vice President and Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “There’s no better way to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than coming together along with our sponsors to make the NASCAR Day Giveathon event an impactful initiative.”

Participating charities in California include:

Veterans Yoga Project – Alameda CA

East Contra Costa County Homeless Animals Lifeline Organization – Antioch, CA

Welcome Home Military Heroes – Arroyo Grande, CA

Cayenne Wellness Center and Childrens Foundation Inc. – Burbank, CA

The Mustang Project – Corning, CA

Peanut Butter and Jelly Ministries Fresno CA NEW Free Wheelchair Mission – Irvine, CA

Boys And Girls Club of Carson – Long Beach, CA

Meals On Wheels of Long Beach Inc. – Long Beach, CA

RYAN SEACREAST FOUNDATION INC. – Los Angeles, CA

Educating Young Minds – Los Angeles, CA

Westside German Shepherd Rescue of Los Angeles – Los Angeles, CA

On Track Learning Solutions Inc. – Menifee, CA

Circle Of Hope Inc. – Newhall, CA

Heaven On Earth Society for Animals Inc. – North Hollywood, CA

Feather House Foundation – Oakland, CA

Socal Beep Baseball Association – Pasadena, CA

Petaluma Policing Foundation – Petaluma, CA

JESSIE REES FOUNDATION – Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Choices In Action – Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Compassionatelee – Redlands, CA

Manna Ministries Inc. – Redlands, CA

His Daughters House – Riverside, CA

Rocklin Residents Unite for Fido – Rocklin, CA

All About Hope – Roseville, CA

Flora May Foundation – San Clemente, CA

Ramona Humane Society Inc. – San Jacinto, CA

Make It Home – San Rafael, CA

Think Together – Santa Ana, CA

Karma Rescue – Santa Monica, CA

Compassion Without Borders – Santa Rosa, CA

Ruthless Kindness – Sebastopol, CA

Cat Assistance Referral and Education Care – Sherman Oaks, CA

Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark & Simi Valley Inc. – Simi Valley, CA

Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra – South Lake Tahoe, CA

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch – St. Helena, CA

Shelter Transport Animal Rescue Team (START Rescue) – Studio City, CA

Breakfast Club Kids – Temecula, CA

Cancer For College – Temecula, CA

Womxn Of Wealth Foundation Inc. – Topanga, CA

WEST END YMCA – Upland, CA

Opportunity House Homeless Shelter – Vacaville, CA

Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Clubs – Vacaville, CA

Youth Inspiration Nation Inc. – West Covina, CA

Smiles For Seniors Foundation – Yucaipa, CA

The Giveathon, which runs from Tuesday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET until 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 19, features bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations as well as T-shirts and memorabilia items as incentives for donors.

Every hour during the 75-hour window, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports will randomly award one (1) $750 bonus grant to charities who receive at least one $25 donation during that hour.

Additionally, matching gift donations will be available throughout the day of May 19 thanks to the generosity of Giveathon sponsors, including NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports, Coca-Cola, Jeep Beach, and First Nation Group. Sponsors will continue to match donations in their designated hour until they reach their specified dollar amount. The following breakdown explains the matching gift donations per hour available on Thursday, May 19 from 9 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET NASCAR $10,000 Match 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET Speedway Motorsports $10,000 Match 11:00 a.m. – Noon ET Jeep Beach $10,000 Match 1:00 p.m.– 2:00 p.m. ET First Nation Group

(veterans/military charities) $25,000 Match 4:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m. ET Jeep Beach $15,000 Match 5:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. ET Coca-Cola $25,000 Match 6:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. ET NASCAR $15,000 Match 7:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. ET Speedway Motorsports $15,000 Match

Donor incentives include the opportunity to be listed on the bed of three GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado RSTs competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at North Wilkesboro on Saturday, May 20; a commemorative Helmet for the first 100 donors who contribute $750 or more; a commemorative coin for the first 300 donors of $50 or more; and a commemorative t-shirt for the first 3,000 donors of $75 or more.

NASCAR fans can also follow along throughout the 75-hour window by tuning into the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel and following The NASCAR Foundation’s social channels, which will feature charity spotlights through the campaign

For more information and to make a donation, go to www.nascardaygiveathon.org

NASCAR PR