Jason Myers Holds Off Tim Brown to Win at Bowman Gray

Sunday might be Mother's Day, but Jason Myers turned his win Saturday night in the first 25-lap race of the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series into a Father's Day gift.

Myers' win was the 38th of his career, tying him with his father, Gary Myers, for ninth place on the all-time wins list in the Modified Series. Jason's brother and Gary's son, Burt Myers, has 89 career wins, giving the three of them 165 career wins.

"I wish I had been told been told before the race to take all that pressure off," Jason Myers said. "Man, y'all have no idea, you can't imagine what that feels like. You know what I'm saying, to watch that man (Gary) my whole life.

"...It kind of takes the pressure off of Mother's Day because that's what I wanted tonight, to win on Mother's Day. I've got the greatest mom in the world (Pam) and my wife is the best mom in the world, too."

After having slow qualifying the first three weeks of the season because of a newly laid-down asphalt track, qualifying in the Modified Series was very fast Saturday night.

Tim Brown, who won his first race in two years last week, initially set the fastest qualifying time Saturday night at 13.113 seconds. He was then outpaced by Lee Jeffreys who had a time of 13.111. And then Jason Myers claimed the pole by besting Jeffreys’ lap with a time of 13.107.

"You have no idea how hard we've been working on this race car, and it showed tonight," Jason Myers said. "Tim might've been a little better than me at one time in the 25-lappers, but he needs to qualify (better) to get around me."

The second 25-lap Modified race started, but there was a caution on lap 2 after Brandon Ward and Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton became entangled between turns 1 and 2. However, during the caution, it started to rain and the drivers were asked to move their cars to the pit. It continued to rain, and the rest of the racing scheduled Saturday night was ended.

In the first 20-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, Michael Adams held on for his third win of the season.

On lap 18 there was a caution, the second of the race after Braden Mills and Nate Gregg tangled around turns 3 and 4. That set up a two-lap sprint for the win between Adams, Chase Robertson, who has also won two races this season, Zack Ore, and Riley Neal.

Adams, who picked up his 26th career win, fended off Robertson for the win and drew No. 8 in the Madhouse Scramble to set up the inverted field for the second 20-lap race.

"I tell you what, Chase Robertson is the man," Adams said. "That's a wheel man there. I've got all respect for that family, him, his brother, his dad. I couldn't ask for a better person to be behind me.

"Yeah, he was a little better than we were, but he raced me with respect and that's all we can ask for."

In the second 20-lap Sportsman race, Amber Lynn picked up her first win of the season after leading for much of the race.

Lynn, who finished sixth in the first race Saturday night, started third in the second race and took the lead on the first lap. On the first lap, Justin Taylor, Sterling Plemmons, and Wesley Thompson were in a collision around turn .

Lynn was able to fend off Neal the remaining laps for the win.

"Riley Neal ran me good. he ran me hard," Lynn said. "Our car was just set up a little better. It's been a rough year.

"This is dedicated to my mother for Mother's Day. All the ladies out there, all the mothers out there dragging their kids to the race track. I appreciate every single one of you."

Ore was third and Robertson was fourth.

In the 15-lap race for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, A.J. Sanders took the lead with five laps remaining and was able to hold on for the win.

Chuck Wall, who had won the previous two Stadium Stock races, took the lead early in the race but was trapped between a lapped car and Sanders. Wall spun out around turn 1 of Lap 10, and Sanders took the lead.

Sanders, who won last year's championship and was seeking his first win of the season, took the green flag and cruised to the win, just ahead of Brandon Brendle, son Stephen Sanders, and Wyatt Sapp.

"It's a (heck) of a year," said A.J. Sanders, who picked up his 58th win. "I'm telling you, we should've had three victories and a second, but tonight, I hate it for my best friend, Chuck Wall. I tried to get back down...I hate that for Chuck -- me and him are good friends -- but everybody that knows us knows how good Chuck Wall is. He is one of the best."

Next week's action at Bowman Gray Stadium will be highlighted by the Great Clips Crash Fest. The Crash Fest consists of Midway Mobile Chain Race, a Midway Storage Skid Race, and a Midway Mobile Storage Demolition Derby.

In addition, there will also be twin 25-lap races in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series, twin 25-lap races in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Series, and either one or two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.

The Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, was postponed and will be made up on May 27.

BGS Racing PR