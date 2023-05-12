Limited-Edition 600 Salutes Beer ​​​​​​​to Rev Up Refreshment at Coca-Cola 600

Memorial Day Weekend marks the official kickoff to summer and NASCAR fans the world over know there’s no better place to celebrate than America’s Home for Racing and the Coca-Cola 600. Continuing a recent tradition, Charlotte Motor Speedway, in collaboration with Cabarrus Brewing Company, will once again mark the momentous weekend with a limited release of their latest commemorative craft beer – 600 Salutes: A Race Day Classic.

The easy-drinking all-American wheat ale, brewed with North Carolina-grown barely and a touch of orange peel, offers a crisp and refreshing way to keep fans cool as the on-track action heats up throughout the entire Coca-Cola 600 race weekend. The keepsake one-pint cans, featuring a red, white and blue Uncle Sam raising a toast to summer, are a great way to memorialize a perfect weekend at the track.

Fans can find the 600 Salutes at concession stands throughout the property during race weekend or as a limited release at local retailers. In addition, 600 Salutes merchandise will be available at the speedway’s gift shop.

TICKETS:

Tickets are still available for the May 26-28 Coca-Cola 600 weekend, with three-day packages starting at $99. Weekend tickets for children ages 12 and under are just $10. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Admission to Circle K Speed Street concerts by AC/DC tribute bank Dirty Deeds (Friday) and Jake Owen (Saturday) is free with any race ticket. Sunday’s pre-race concert by The Doobie Brothers is free with purchase of a Coca-Cola 600 race ticket.

KEEP TRACK:

Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR