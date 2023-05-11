Purina Pro Plan and ELCO Join with Olympic-Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee at First-ever JJK 5K race to be held on Saturday, June 3

Six-time Olympic medalist and philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be the Grand Marshal of the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) on June 4, 2023. Kersee will be giving NASCAR’s top drivers the command to start their engines before the 2:30 p.m. (CT) race.

The sports legend will also be hosting the first-ever JJK 5K Sponsored by Purina Pro Plan and Driven by ELCO race and walk on the 1.25-mile oval track. Open to people and their dogs, the JJK 5K will take place on Saturday, June 3, after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 race and will be followed by a post-race party and concert by Flo Rida on the infield stage. Kersee will present the event medals which will be available for runners, walkers and participating dogs.

All proceeds from the 5k race and walk will benefit the Jackie Joyner-Kersee (JJK) Foundation.

“Pro Plan provides fine-tuned nutrition for canine athletes and is trusted by experts and proven by champions, so partnering with hometown champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee to celebrate her achievements and encourage people to get active with their dogs is a perfect fit,” said Joe Hitzler, Pro Plan Brand Manager.

"As a proud local automotive dealer established in 1985, we are thrilled to sponsor the JJK Foundation and support their efforts to improve the lives of people in the St. Louis area. Our commitment to this cause reflects our deep appreciation for our community and our desire to make a positive impact on the lives of those around us," said Lauren Hadfield, General Manager of ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee grew up in East St. Louis and was the first woman in history to earn more than 7,000 points in heptathlon. Having also earned six Olympic medals, Kersee still holds the world heptathlon record, as well as the Olympic and national records in the long jump. In addition to being one of the top track-and-field athletes of all time, Kersee returned home to give back to her community. She established the JJK Foundation and JJK Center in East St. Louis 23 years ago to ensure children have access to high quality after-school programs and a safe environment within the community.

Registration information can be found at wwtraceway.com and a direct link here. Tickets sales for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race can be found online.

WWTR PR