$25 College Student Ticket Offer for NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway

It’s graduation season, and in celebration of grads and NASCAR’s stop at the famed West Coast road course, Sonoma Raceway is extending an exclusive opportunity to all college students with a valid .edu email address. Students can now purchase tickets for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 11 for the exceptional price of only $25.

Recognizing the importance of engaging and involving the college community, Sonoma Raceway is excited to provide an accessible way for students to experience the thrill of NASCAR from an exclusive college student section in the Turn 3 Terrace, a prime location to watch drivers jockey for position at high speeds. Students simply enter their .edu email address to unlock the offer during the online ticket purchase. College attendees can take advantage of this limited-time offer and secure up to four tickets to see the exhilarating Toyota/Save Mart 350 race.

Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 offers plenty of heart-pounding action and high-speed competition on one of the few road courses on the NASCAR schedule. Set against the stunning backdrop of Sonoma’s rolling wine country hillsides, this race promises an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans and first-time sporting enthusiasts with a Fan Zone packed with entertainment, activities and vendors. With the $25 college ticket offer, students can indulge in the sights, sounds, and excitement of NASCAR without straining their budgets.

Students wishing to take advantage of this great opportunity to kick off their summer just need to visit SonomaRaceway.com and enter their valid .edu email address to start the discounted ticket purchase process and be a part of the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 11 at Sonoma Raceway.

Tickets and add-ons for the tickets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend June 9-11 are available now at SonomaRaceway.com.



