Kressley, Kyle Smith, Danner, Snyder Jr. And Spence Lead the Field Into Triple Header Program This Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway

A big triple-header program of stock car and sprint car racing action is planned for this weekend at Grandview Speedway, all part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

The Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprint cars travel into Grandview Speedway this weekend led by Briggs Danner, Steven Snyder Jr., and Kyle Spence, the top three-point men on the series this season. Bobby Butler and Christian Bruno round out the top five-point men in the early part of this season’s points parade.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has not been kind to the USAC East Coast club, just like most northeast race tracks this early season, as only two of six race meets have been completed, with Kenny Miller III and Alex Bright scoring the victories. These drivers will be the leading candidates for victory when the series makes its only appearance at Grandview Speedway this year.

This weekend, on Saturday, May 13 will be the big triple division race program featuring the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars in addition to the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman program, making for a huge night of competition. The show will include qualifying events for all classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and there will be 25-lap features for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and USAC East Coast Sprints.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $25, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints presented by Capitol Renegade will be looking to present their fifth program all-time at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, May 13. The first visit by the club was in 2019 with current NASCAR Modified driver Tim Buckwalter scoring the win. The 2020 edition was nixed by the COVID shutdown, and this was followed by former NASCAR Modified regular turned Sprint car star Briggs Danner winning in the 2021 race. Last year’s 2022 event was lost to rain, leaving USAC East Coast with two events completedin four tries in Grandview history heading into this Saturday’s program.

Following his first win of the season last Saturday night, Brett Kressley is now on top of the T.P. Trailer Modified point standings by just five points over Opening Night winner Mike Gular. The two drivers will be the leading candidates for a win again this Saturday along with the likes of Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Eddie Strada, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Watt, Bobby Trapper Jr., Dylan Swinehart, Jesse Leiby, Justin Grim, Doug Manmiller, Kevin Hirthler and a host of other talented drivers looking for their first victory of 2023.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have a new point leader in Kyle Smith, who has two drivers tied for second spot hot on his heels in Brian Hirthler and Logan Watt, who are both trailing Smith by 31 points. These three drivers will be the leading contenders for a win this Saturday night, however other drivers in the hunt include Cody Manmiller, Brad Grim, Michael Burrows, Adrianna Delliponti, Steve Young, Jesse Hirthler and Parker Guldin.

Will it be one of those top point contenders looking to reach victory lane, or will we see another surprise first time winner like last week when Hunter Iatalese scored his career first Grandview win. Only time will tell with nearly 40 T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman competitors signing in for action in the last two programs.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be looking for a victory this coming Saturday in their chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – ‘Balls to the Wall 50’ – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

