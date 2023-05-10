Lincoln IL Speedway Is Set For Record Setting Thursday Night Show

It’s just about go-time at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL, for the show of the year. Castrol FloRacing Night In America will pay a record setting $23,023 to the winner of the 40-lap Super Late Model feature in addition to the DIRTcar Modified, $2,000 to win feature event. The list of big names coming to Central Illinois for the Thursday, May 11th event, and the second night of Illinois Speedweek is outstanding.

The 2nd annual FloRacing Illinois Speedweek kicks off on Wednesday night at Spoon River Speedway before heading to Lincoln Speedway on Thursday night, followed by Farmer City and Fairbury to end the week. The Spoon River Speedway and Lincoln Speedway events are part of the Castrol FloRacing Night In America season-long series. Last year’s events had 56 entries at Spoon and 55 at Lincoln. Graue Chevrolet, a longtime supporter of Lincoln Speedway, has stepped up again this year and will be the presenting sponsor of Thursday night’s event.

The list of drivers committed to racing at the ¼-mile Lincoln track is a who’s-who in Super Late Model racing. Multi-time World Of Outlaw Late Model champion, Brandon Sheppard, from New Berlin, IL leads the list of those heading for Central Illinois. Some of the top challengers include Jonathan Davenport, Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, Brian Shirley, Devin Moran, Gordy Gundaker, Shannon Babb, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Ryan Unzicker, Jason Feger, Dennis Erb, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Tony Jackson, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Kyle Bronson, Garrett Alberson, Tanner English, Chris Simpson, Spencer Hughes, and Hudson O’Neal.

Some of the local favorites expected to compete with the headliners are Lincoln, IL’s Myles Moos, Bob Gardner, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Kevin Weaver, Jeffrey Ledford, Roben Huffman, Jake Little, McKay Wenger, Kyle Hammer, and others.

Adding to Thursday night’s fun will be the DIRTcar Modifieds, racing for $2,000 to win and $150 to start. The class puts on great racing during all of the weekly shows so this one should be even better. Kenny Wallace will be making a rare Lincoln Speedway appearance to compete against a talented field of Lincoln stars which includes Brian and Austin Lynn, Mike Brooks, Austin O’Dell, Alan Crowder, and many others.

Pit gate sales officially are set to open at 3:00 PM on Thursday, though sales will likely begin a little earlier to help avoid long lines. Grandstand sales are scheduled to begin at 4:00, while hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM.

Grandstand admission will be $40 at the gate on raceday, while kids 11 and under are $10. Advance sale discounted general admission tickets and more detailed race info are available online at lincolnspeedwayil.com.

For rules and info on the Castrol FloRacing Night In America Super Late Model series, visit FloSeries.com.

Lincoln Speedway PR