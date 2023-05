Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will host Boot Barn Fan Day at its race shop in Mooresville, North Carolina on Thursday, May 25. Activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run through 4:00 p.m.

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell, 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Series champion Zane Smith, and two-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion Todd Gilliland will all sign autographs for fans from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m.