Sam’s Bar and Grill Races Set to Go for Race of Champions Modified Series and Foar Score Four Cylinder Dash Series This Saturday at Chemung Speedrome

The Race of Champions Modified and Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series are set to go this coming Saturday at Chemung (NY) Speedrome.

The Modified Series will participate in the Sam’s Bar and Grill “75” while the Race of Champions FOAR Score Dash Series will compete in their Series opener alongside Chemung’s weekly talent.

Jack Ely of Wall, N.J., will lead the competition into Chemung Speedrome after his thrilling victory on the Series opening day back in April at Mahoning Valley Speedway in Lehighton, Pennsylvania.

“We’re ready to go,” stated Ely. “It’s been a month that we’ve been off and it seems like an eternity so we are ready to get back to racing. Chemung is an interesting track, with multiple grooves and opportunities for passing. It’s always competitive.”

Ely finished 5th last August at Chemung to another first-time Series winner in Austin Kochenash from Danielsville, Pa., who will also be in attendance on Saturday.

Practice for the Race of Champions Series along with the Chemung Speedrome weekly divisions will begin at 1:00pm with racing action to begin at 2:00pm.

