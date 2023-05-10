Sacramento's Tiffany Woys to Perform Anthem at Sonoma's NASCAR Event

Sacramento Native and Country Music Television’s “Next Up Now” artist Tiffany Woys will perform the national anthem for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this June at Sonoma Raceway.

Woys, recently named a Taste of Country “Artist to Watch” is no stranger to entertaining NASCAR fans. The Northern California native previously performed the national anthem at Darlington Raceway and will take to the pre-race stage to sing the national anthem before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 race on Sunday, June 11.

Growing up, Woys was influenced by powerhouse vocalists such as LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood. Always looking for opportunities to sing in front of people, by the time she hit 20 she was recording an independent album and hitting the road. After honing her stage presence by performing at venues and events up and down the West Coast, she followed her dreams to Nashville.

Her most recent radio single, “I Don’t Want You Back” is Tiffany’s sixth charted song on Billboard’s National Country Radio Indicator Chart. Last fall, Tiffany launched her “What’s Mine is Yours” podcast featuring some of Nashville’s top songwriters.

Tickets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway are available now at SonomaRaceway.com. or by calling 800-870-RACE (7223).

