Henry Co. grads to receive tickets to Atlanta's July NASCAR race

High school graduates from across Henry County walking the stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway this month will once again take home more than a diploma; AMS is giving complimentary tickets for its July NASCAR race to each graduating student.

Each student will be eligible to receive two tickets to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 9, courtesy of the speedway. Additional tickets will also be available for purchase at a special discounted rate for Henry County graduates.

“The high school graduation ceremonies here at the speedway are one of my favorite new traditions. Being part of such a special day for these graduates is an honor,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of these young men and women as they graduate and rewarding them with a fun-filled day and night of racing this July.”

All told, more than 3,000 students from ten Henry County school districts will receive their diplomas at AMS this year. Ceremonies begin Wednesday, May 17, and continue each day through Friday, May 26:

Wednesday, May 17: McDonough High School

Thursday, May 18: Ola High School

Friday, May 19: Eagle’s Landing High School

Saturday, May 20: Leulla High School

Sunday, May 21: Stockbridge High School

Monday, May 22: Union Grove High School

Tuesday, May 23: Dutchtown High School

Wednesday, May 24: Hampton High School

Thursday, May 25: Woodland High School

Friday, May 26: Locust Grove High School

With their complimentary tickets to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, graduates will enjoy a day packed full of entertainment in the AMS Fan Zone and live music, including a pre-race concert by Andy Grammer, followed by a night of high-speed, high-intensity racing action on Atlanta’s high banks.

For more information on the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 4-9 and to purchase tickets, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR