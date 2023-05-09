All American Speedway Hosts Nascar Armed Forces Night May 13

All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota honors those who protect our freedoms with Saturday’s NASCAR Armed Forces Night. An outstanding lineup of seven NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series main events are on tap including the lightning-fast JM Environmental Wild West Super Series. The Legends Tour Series, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, and F4s will also battle on the one-third mile oval.



Grandstands open at 4pm followed by Super Series qualifying. Heat races will begin at 5:00pm followed by Legends B-Mains. Opening ceremonies are at approximately 6pm with main events to follow. Tickets for NASCAR Armed Forces Night are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



Opening ceremonies will include a presentation of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 33-7 of Sacramento. Saturday’s race will be a fundraiser for the RRuff Healing Heroes and 4 Paws 2 Freedom, a non-profit which aims to improve the lives of veterans with PTSD using highly trained service dogs.



An action-packed Wild West Super Series opener thrilled over 3,000 fans on April 29th. 2022 All American Speedway Pro Late Model champion Dylan Zampa of Napa, Calif. outdueled 2021 Roseville and California State champion John Moore of Granite Bay, Calif. for the inaugural win. 2007 track champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville, Calif. rounded out the high-caliber podium. Two-time track champion Jason Romero led time trials while 2020 Jr. Late Model champion Aidan Daniels led laps in the feature. These drivers will be hungry to challenge Zampa in round two.



Both the NASCAR Berco Redwood Pro Late Models and AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models make their first starts of the season on Saturday. Drivers from across the valley are aiming for the Pro Late Model crown including Roseville’s Josh Whitfield, the 2022 Super Stock champion. In the Jr. Late Model competition, 2022 champion Trey Daniels of Fort Bragg returns to battle with 2022 Mini Cup champion Dayton Broyles of Roseville stepping up to compete in the division for drivers ages 10-16 years old.



Velocity Solar Modifieds continue this weekend with a 30-lap feature. Their season opening competition was split by Loomis’ Nick Lyons and Sacramento’s Kris Price. After going eight-for-eight in 2022, Josh Whitfield won the NAPA Riebes Super Stocks season opener this season as well. Whitfield will have a full field of contenders to deal with in Saturday’s 30-lap feature.



Rocklin’s John Sproule won a thrilling opening night for the F4 division and tries to go for two in a row in Saturday’s 25-lap race.



A large field of INEX-sanctioned Legends Tour Series drivers will be competing in Roseville with their 5/8ths scaled machines. The driver’s roster spans much of California and also into Northern Nevada. The oversized field will be narrowed through 15-lap B-Main Events before a 35-lap feature, which pays $1,000-to-win courtesy of Cosgrove Custom Pools and Pentair.



Pre-registration for the Wild West Super Series is open now at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Car number registration for all weekly divisions is also available while links to register or renew a driver’s NASCAR license is also available online.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, Kim White Realtor, All Street Sweeping, Roseville Moose Lodge, and Folsom Lake Asphalt for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!





2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



April 29 NASCAR SEASON OPENER – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modified Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Trailer Bash



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SPRING SMASH - Velocity Solar Modifieds Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR VELOCITY SOLAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

