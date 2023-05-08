Drivers set to reap plenty of cash and awards at Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150 at Mahoning Valley Speedway.Green money now $1600 to start

The second Annual Modified Spring Zing “Tom Wanick Jr. Memorial” is fast approaching as the Sunday, May 21 date is less than two weeks away.

The race pays $7000-to-win the 150 lap feature, $4500 for second and $2100 for fifth. And it just got even sweeter as an unprecedented $1600 will now be paid to start the prestigious event.

Thanks to Jimmy Blewett and John Blewett Inc., Auto and Scrap Metal Recycling of Howell, NJ along with Wanick Construction of Zion Grove, additional monies have been raised to help enhance the already remarkable purse payout leaving little doubt of the number of local and regional Modified teams that will be looking to come out of the Lehighton paved 1/4-mile oval with their fair shake of what’s up for grabs.

And, aside from the well-off disbursement there will be much more incentives to be awarded in the form of cash and product gift certificates.

All heat winners will receive $200 courtesy of Aqua Duck Water Transport of New Tripoli.

There will be $1500 to the driver who wins the B-main provided 35 or more cars are signed in on race day. That driver can, if he/she desires, forfeit the cash and mover to the A-main.

A $500 bonus will be paid to the halfway leader thanks to Hirschman Speed of Northampton.

The Highest finishing LFR and Troyer cars will each be awarded $500 from those respective chassis builder.

TFR Distribution will be presenting a $500 gift card.

There will be a $250 cash prize to the fastest lap of the feature coming from D & B Towing of Humboldt.

A cool $1000 bonus will go the highest finishing factory sealed 602 Crate GM car.

Tow money will be handed out to all non-qualifiers. They must take the green in both heat and consi to be eligible for the payout.

With much thanks and effort to Tom Wanick Jr., who is working with track owner Jack Carlino and Operations Manager Todd Baer, the goal is to make this a very rewarding race for all drivers.

Aside from the nearly $50,000 purse and additional enticements being awarded, Wanick is continuing to add more windfalls and vows to do so right up until the green flag drops.

The race is open to all Monaco Modifieds Tri-Track Series, Smart Tour, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Races of Champions Series and Modified Racing Series as well as the very supportive local stars.

24 cars will start the feature with 22 via heats and consi and two provisional spots. It will be a six tire maximum using Mahoning Valley Speedway’s track tire. There will be no radios or mirrors allowed.

The fastest driver from the heats will draw the invert pill ranging from six to 12.

Also on the card will be the Street Stocks in a $1000-to-win feature and the Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks running in a $400-to-win main and the JuiceBox Division.

The day before, Saturday, May 20 will be an open practice for all Modified teams and then feature races that evening for the 602 Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks racing for $1000-to-win, the Harry-U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks in a $400 run, Pro 4s, Futures and the TQ Midgets of the ATQMRA

Sunday’s race starts at 2:00 pm. More news will be forthcoming. Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

