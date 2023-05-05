Fan Fest and Hauler Parade headline NASCAR’s return to Wilkes County

NASCAR fans, get ready for an exciting event coming your way! The NASCAR Hauler Parade, sponsored by Central Logistics, Inc., is set to roll through Wilkes County on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, from 4 – 10 p.m. as part of the highly anticipated NASCAR All-Star Week.

The Hauler Parade will feature the impressive fleet of NASCAR haulers as they make their way through the streets of Wilkes County, giving fans an up-close and personal look at the vehicles that transport their favorite drivers' cars and equipment to each race.

In conjunction with the Hauler Parade, the two towns will be hosting Fan Fest in the Boros. These events will start at 4PM! North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro have worked in partnership to organize fantastic concerts, food vendors, family friendly activities, DRIVER APPEARANCES, and firework show for all you race fans!

The Town of Wilkesboro’s activities will be hosted in and around the Carolina West Wireless Community Commons and the Heritage Square in addition to performances on the Wilkes Communications Pavilion located at 102 West Main Street in the heart of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro Performance Schedule 4 – 10 p.m. 4 p.m. – Presley Barker 6 p.m. – Alex Key 8 p.m. – The Georgia Thunderbolts

The Town of North Wilkesboro’s activities will be hosted in and around the Yadkin Valley Marketplace on CBD Loop at 842 CBD Loop, North Wilkesboro. Activities will include a pitstop challenge, virtual racing simulators, RC racing, ferris wheel, and other family friendly attractions as well as performances by Performance Schedule 4 – 10 p.m. 5 – 7:15 p.m. Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90’s Country Band



The parade will start at 6 p.m. and will wind through the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro as they make their way to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The NASCAR All-Star Week is a week-long celebration that brings together the sport's biggest stars for a series of thrilling events and races. The festivities culminate in the All-Star Race, which pits the best NASCAR drivers against each other in a winner-takes-all showdown.

"We are excited to host the NASCAR Hauler Parade in Wilkes County," said Wilkes County Manager John Yates. "This event is a great opportunity for NASCAR fans to come out and show their support for the sport and the drivers they love."

Fans interested in attending Fan Fest, Hauler Parade, concerts, and driver appearances are welcome to park in the nearby parking lots located at the Wilkes County Courthouse in Wilkesboro and multiple public parking lots in Downtown North Wilkesboro with shuttle rides provided by The WTA stopping in both Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.

Those in need of ADA parking may park at the Wilkes County Courthouse adjacent to the shuttle stop in Wilkesboro or in the parking lot adjacent to the Yadkin Valley Marketplace, both of which are conveniently located next to a Fan Fest shuttle stop.

The Hauler Parade is free and open to the public, and fans are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the excitement of the event. For more information on the NASCAR Hauler Parade and the All-Star Week, Wilkes County’s All-Star Week resources website at www.allstarraceweek.com.