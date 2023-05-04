NASCAR Names Olliv by CoinFlip Official Partner of Chicago Street Race Weekend

Today, NASCAR announced a new partnership with Olliv by CoinFlip, a Chicago-based fintech leader, ahead of the inaugural Chicago Street Race weekend on July 1-2. As an event partner, Olliv by CoinFlip will have official presenting, marketing and promotional rights for the Chicago Street Race Weekend, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races. Olliv by CoinFlip is most known for its cash-to-crypto bitcoin ATMs and is committed to making crypto seamless, simple and accessible for anyone.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Olliv by CoinFlip, a prominent player in the Chicago tech community,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “With a full-time office in downtown Chicago, NASCAR has become a strong part of the Chicago business ecosystem, so we are proud to partner with other organizations who are so deeply committed to this city.”

Last week, CoinFlip debuted its new product Olliv, a new fintech platform that is breaking down the exclusivity barrier of cryptocurrency by offering a space that welcomes the next generation of customers to the digital economy. Olliv serves as an easy on-ramp for the future of blockchain utility and tokenized assets, offering a frictionless way for consumers to buy, sell, send, receive, and swap assets securely stored on a self-custodial wallet. This removes the uncertainty of unknown third-party custodians, providing a safe platform for users to manage their assets. The omnichannel digital platform leverages CoinFlip's network of cryptocurrency ATMs, with more than 4,000 machines in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia.

“We believe that everyone should have access to crypto. By making blockchain technology frictionless for beginners, Olliv is helping us spread that message,” said Ben Weiss CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip. “Engaging with the community is a crucial part of our strategy to bring the digital revolution to the masses, and we’re excited to be part of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend in our hometown.”

Olliv is offered in the United States and Puerto Rico, except for Alaska, Iowa, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Vermont with intentions to expand in accordance with local regulation. To learn more about Olliv and to sign up, visit www.olliv.com.

