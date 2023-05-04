Kansas City Chiefs legend Neil Smith named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

One of the greatest Kansas City Chiefs of all time will deliver an unforgettable command to start engines for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Kansas Speedway announced today that Neil Smith will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series spectacular. The stellar defensive end and member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame will bellow “Drivers Start Your Engines” to jumpstart the action at the 1.5-mile crown jewel of Wyandotte County.

“Nobody gave his heart and soul to the game of football like Neil Smith, and I know our fans will enjoy his command to start engines on Sunday,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We are honored to have him serve as grand marshal for what promises to be an incredible day for Kansas City race fans.”

Smith struck fear in the hearts of opposing quarterbacks during a remarkable 13-year NFL career with the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers. His first nine seasons were spent in Kansas City, where his menacing pass rush yielded 86.5 sacks and 29 forced fumbles. He also blocked five field-goal attempts, before departing for Denver where he won two Super Bowls.

Now Smith will bring his trademark intensity to the highly anticipated return of NASCAR action to Kansas Speedway. He’ll deliver the command shortly after 2 p.m. when the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will vie for the win and a smoking-hot serving of beef ribs from world championship pit master Myron Mixon in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane.

AdventHealth 400 weekend begins Saturday with an action-packed day that includes the ARCA Menards Series’ Dawn 150 at 1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Heart of America 200 at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR