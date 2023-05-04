Third Race of 2023 Hits the Dirt at Delta Speedway in Stockton

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union presents the third round of Micro Sprint championship racing at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday night. Eight features have been held so far with no repeat winners across the Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints divisions.



The 1/7th mile dirt track comes to life under the lights with great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at 1 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Not only has the speedway not had a repeat winner this year, the points leader in the prestigious Super 600 division has not seen victory lane with the wings on in 2023. Jett Yantis of Bakersfield has feature finishes of sixth and second, good enough to lead the winged warriors with a six-point advantage. Sacramento’s Austin Wood ranks second followed by 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton. The closely wound standings continues down the order to Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley and Raio Salmon of Fresno as well. Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood is the highest 2023 race winning driver in the standings, ranking sixth overall. 30-laps of feature racing for $500-to-win is on tap.



Second-year Micro Sprint contender Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff, Calif. leads the Non-Wing division, with a $500-to-win, 30-lap feature on the card for them as well. Perkins leads Pahule by eight points. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon is third followed by Wood and Sharp. Perkins and Yantis have claimed the two Non-Wing features this season.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward used a victory in round two to vault past 2022 Restricted champion Lucas Mauldin in their standings, entering Saturday’s 25-lap main event. A minimum of $300 is on the line for the race winner. Josiah Vega of Antioch is third in the standings with two top-five finishes, followed by Manteca drivers TK O’Brien and Brody Rubio.



Similarly in Jr. Sprints, Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights used her first Delta win to take over the lead in the standings ahead of 2022 champion Briggs Davis of Manteca. Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta has used a consistent season to run in the third position followed by Heston Stepps of Oakdale and David Anderson of Clayton.



Jr. Sprints compete in dual heat races instead of time trials, followed by a $200-to-win, 20-lap main event.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR