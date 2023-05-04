Spectator Drags, CEFCU Kids Club, & Double Features Set For Macon Speedway Saturday

This Saturday’s event at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, will have something for everyone with a busy night planned. From free CEFCU Kids Club t-shirts to the first 80 kids, to double features for Pro Lates and Mods, and Spectator Drags capping everything off at intermission, it will be a fun family night at the track.

The 1/5-mile dirt oval has had three events so far this year with the same fast paced action that fans come to expect. Last Saturday’s event had rainfall set in during the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature, which left 16 laps remaining. The remainder of that event as well as the full 20 laps for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will be added to this Saturday’s program, giving fans double the action in those two classes.

This Saturday is also a CEFCU Kids Club night. The popular Kids Club t-shirts will be given to the first 80 kids aged 11 and under who sign up for Kids Club. Kids Club will be held between 5:30-7:00 at the pavilion, located beside the main scoring tower.

The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of Spectator Drags this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete for those with a ticket or pit pass and a few spots remain. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.

Point leaders coming into the night of action for the divisions that will be racing are Braden Johnson (Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models), Jacob Steinkoenig (BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds), Zach Taylor (DIRTcar Pro Mods), Phil Moreland (Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman), Zane Reitz (51 Bistro Street Stocks), and Tristin Quinlan (DIRTcar Hornets).

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will follow. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR