Thursday May 4 Races at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Postponed Due to Saturated Grounds; Make-up Date Set for Thursday, June 22

Due to over saturated grounds from days of rain that hit the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway and surrounding areas, the decision was made this afternoon that the planned Thursday evening, May 4 race card has been postponed to June 22.

The track had taken on an abundance of water from virtually six straight days of on and off rain showers which caused minor flooding to parts of the track and fairgrounds.

Promoter Rich Tobias deemed it would be in the best interest to postpone the night’s racing slate as he felt strongly that track preparations will not be suitable for race teams because of so much moisture.

With only a 12 race schedule he also does not want to see any dates fall short and is moving the May 4 program to June 22. The 602 Crate Modified twin-17 lap features will now take place on the new date. The 25-lap/$600-to-win FWD-4 Cylinder Stock feature will be held at later date.

Next up for Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be Thursday, May 11 with the All-Pro SpeedSTRs competing in twin-17 lap features. Also in action will be the 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD-4 Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 pm, grandstands at 6:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR