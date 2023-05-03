North Wilkesboro Speedway hosting Open House on May 10

The public is invited to a FREE North Wilkesboro Speedway Open House and to be a part of history in an opening night debut of some of the new renovations that have been made to the beloved short track. The Open House is set for Wednesday, May 10, from 5 – 9 p.m. as preparations continue for the prestigious May 16-21 NASCAR All-Star Race week.

Fans will want to make sure to take advantage of a rare opportunity to have their photo taken in North Wilkesboro Speedway’s historic Victory Lane during the Open House. The post-race ceremony location is unique as it sits on the roof of the track’s infield Media Center. The race winner’s car is loaded onto a hydraulic platform and lifted up to the top of the building for the tradition-rich ceremony. For a donation to Speedway Children’s Charities, fans will be able to pose in Victory Lane just like all of the NASCAR legends have from 1940s-1996.

Speedway officials will dedicate grandstands and reveal the return of a NWS favorite, the Turn 3 Tyson manual scoreboard.

There will be drivers and other special guests available at the North Wilkesboro Open House to greet fans as they walk around the infield and on the .625-mile track where so much NASCAR history has been made. The evening also will be filled with plenty of music, food trucks, souvenir stands open for business and All-Star Race week tickets for sale. The night will cap off with the debut of the new Musco LED track-lights in a lights-to-music display.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

4 p.m. Parking lots open

5 p.m. Event grand opening with pace car entrance

5:30 p.m. Pictures in Victory Lane with donation to Speedway Children’s Charities

5:45 p.m. Autographs available

7 p.m. Grandstand dedications

8:15 p.m. Light show with the new Musco track-lighting system

9 p.m. Event concludes

PARKING FOR EVENT:

Parking will be available on the backstretch in Lot 4. Please utilize the WAZE way-finding app and enter the following address: 3337 Fishing Creek Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

TICKETS:

NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages for all Friday/Saturday/Sunday activities, including NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions the Pit Crew Challenge; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; NASCAR All-Star Open; NASCAR All-Star Race and Tyson 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race are on sale. A full race week schedule can be accessed by clicking here.

Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil – featuring the All-Star Race Pit Crew Challenge on May 20, and the Tyson 250 and All-Star Race heat races on May 21, are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway. com. Single-day tickets are also on sale for the ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 on May 16, and the May 17 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour doubleheader featuring the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

NWS PR