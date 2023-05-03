Cameron Goble Is Proving to Be a Quick Learner in the vsp Heat Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway

Cameron Goble has competed in only four races in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway, but he has proven to be a quick learner.



Goble, the son of two-time former South Boston Speedway champion Billy Goble, has a win, a pair of top-five finishes and three Top-10 finishes in his four career starts entering the 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division that will be part of the six-race God’s Pit Crew Night Race event on Saturday night, May 6, at South Boston Speedway.



He competed twice last season finishing fifth and ninth and recording a pole win. Goble won the 2023 season opener and finished 13th in the season’s second race after encountering an electrical issue with his car. He has led 20 of the 41 laps that have been run in the division thus far this season.



The 23-year-old Ringgold, Virginia resident sits in sixth place in the division point standings but is only 11 points out of the lead held by Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Virginia, the winner of the most recent event for the division. With a lot of racing left before the season ends, Goble has a realistic shot at winning the division championship.



“We could get back into championship contention if we don’t have any more major issues,” Goble remarked. “We’re a little behind in points due to our issue at the last race. We’re going to try to bring a championship home. I’m very confident we can win a couple more races. We’ll just have to see how it all plays out.”



As far as 2023 season goals are concerned, Goble says he really doesn’t have any.



“I tore up our last car in the last race of last season and I didn’t know if I was going to build another one,” he explained. “We finally decided to build another car. We didn’t have any goals. We were just going to see what happened. We came out here for the first race of the season and took home the win. That was the most I could have ever wished for.”



Goble credits his longtime friend and crew chief D.J. Moser, who at times has driven his back-up car, as playing a key role in his success.



“We’ve been best friends pretty much all of our lives,” Goble pointed out. “D.J. knows a lot more than I do. He pretty much does everything I ever need and teaches me along the way. He has raced for years and knows the ins-and-outs of racing. D.J. has raced my back-up car and did well in it.”



When considering what racing division to compete in to start his racing career at South Boston speedway Goble ultimately chose the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



“It’s one of the most fun classes I’ve seen,” Goble remarked. “It’s competitive, you can have fun, and it’s cheap. Anybody can compete in this class. That’s one of the reasons why I chose to race in the Hornets Division. Everybody has a chance. I wanted to come into a lower class where I could compete with the same chance as everybody else.”



The Saturday, May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race event will feature six races with twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division competitors headlining the night’s racing action. Along with the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division twinbill fans will see a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division and a 20-lap race for the Mills Family Practice Champ Karts.



Advance tickets purchased for the rained-out April 22 event will be honored for the Saturday, May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race event.



Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Frontstretch spectator gates will open at 3:20 p.m. and practice starts at 3:30 p.m. Backstretch spectator and tailgate section gates will open at 5:30 P.M. Qualifying starts at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race event are priced at $12 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Saturday will be a busy day at South Boston Speedway as the Danville, Virginia-based God’s Pit Crew organization will host its first-ever food box distribution in Halifax County, Virginia from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until there are no food boxes left.



The God’s Pit Crew food box distribution is being held in partnership with South Boston Speedway as part of the God’s Pit Crew Night Race.



God’s Pit Crew is preparing to serve 1,000 families with a food box. One food box will be given per family. No more than two food boxes given per vehicle, and in those cases both families have to be represented.



Each food box will be filled with healthy staple food items. In addition to a food box, families will receive a case of beverage. Persons in need of a food box can come to South Boston Speedway Saturday morning, May 6, and receive one.



Fans and competitors can find the latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway on the speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, on the track’s social media channels, and by phoning the speedway at 1-434-572-4947 or toll free 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.





