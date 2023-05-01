602 Crate Modifieds headline Saturday night May 6 racing at Mahoning Valley Speedway.FOAR Score RoC Dash Series also action

Mahoning Valley Speedway will look to get back into the swing of things this coming Saturday, May 6 starting at 5:00 pm.

After losing out to rain this past Saturday – the second time in four races – the paved ¼-mile looks to rebound with five regular track classes plus Junk Car Races and the JuiceBox Division.

It is also Kids Night with activities taking place for much of the younger set.

The 602 Crate Modifieds headline the action filled evening of stock car racing. Two weeks ago Broc Brown scored a big win in the first race of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series (DTS) sponsored by Rustic Roots Salon of Lehighton.

Brown would become the first winner of the DTS and set a new speed mark with the class at 10.517-seconds in the process. Brown beat Nick Baer, Paulie Hartwig III, Evan Rygielski and Jaden Rogers to the checkers.

Although all those who ran received ‘show-up’ points, this will be the first regular season event so everyone comes into the evening on equal terms.

The Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks and Futures are also on the card plus for the first time Junk Car Races will be held under the lights.

The Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks will be competing together with the FOAR Score Race of Champions Dash Series which is part of a two day affair. The Dash Series will be running at Evergreen Raceway the next day. 100 show-up points will be disburse to all track regulars that goes towards the season championship.

The popular JuiceBox Division will take to the track during intermission.

It will also be Checkered Flag Fan Club Night.

Pit gates open at 10:30 am. Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 3:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, kids 10 and under are free. Pits are $40.

On Sunday afternoon, May 7 the Green Flag Driving Experience will be hosting a day for fans to race around Mahoning in a TQ Midget car.

The 602 Crate Modifieds will be back on May 13 along with the Late Models, Street Stocks, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks, Dirt Mods and Futures. This will be the final 5:00 pm start before the speedway switches to a 6:00 pm start time that runs through September 9.

Modifieds teams are encouraged to pre-register for the Sunday, May 21, Modified Spring Zing II “Tom Wanick Jr. Memorial” 150 laps/$7000-to-win, $1500-to-start.

Drivers can save $50 on registration if they sign up by May 10. Pre-registration forms can be found on link below. After May 10 registration if $150.

http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/tom_wanick_jr._ memorial_pre_registration_ form_mahoning_may_2023.pdf? fbclid=IwAR3M9FcsfBkeW30IYRc1- Ag7jEkWiULvx42rnbHOjpQfBKvukVu q-P09uV0

Also on the May 21 card will be the Street Stocks in a $1000-to-win feature and the Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks running in a $400-to-win main and the JuiceBox Division.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR