Jake Finch wins General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

Jake Finch missed his high school prom to race at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday.

As a reward for that sacrifice, he's bringing a new friend back to his Florida home - a Monster Trophy.

Finch survived a thrilling green-white-checkered finish to clinch his first ARCA Menards Series East victory in the General Tire 125 at the Monster Mile.

"It was awesome," Finch said. "I can't believe it. There's going to be a party in Panama City tonight."

Finch, 17, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, outdueled Landen Lewis over the final two laps.

"It really means a lot to me," said Finch. "It's great to be in Victory Lane, especially at Dover."

While Finch finished sixth in this race last year, Lewis was making his Monster Mile debut.

"We were so close," Lewis said. "We were right there at the end."

Lewis finished second, Luke Fenhaus placed third, with William Sawalich in fourth and Lavar Scott in fifth.

Dover’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend concludes Sunday with the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (1 p.m., FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio).

For tickets, call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Tickets for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) start at just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

DMS PR