What Else Is New - All Day Rainy Weather Causes Cancelation of Grandview Speedway Race Events for Saturday April 29

Racers and race fans feel as though they are living the movie Groundhog Day.

For the third straight Saturday night, and the fourth time in five scheduled weeks of racing for the month of April, the story turns out with the same result, as rainy weather has caused the cancellation of the scheduled race events for Saturday night April 29 at Grandview Speedway.

A large and slow-moving rain system moved into the Berks County region late Friday leaving very wet track conditions, and the rainy weather was forecast to last all day Saturday and into Sunday before ending, leaving management no other option than to cancel the evening’s program.

The April 29 show was to feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a two-division program along with a fan participation trivia contest.

Grandview Speedway management, frustrated at the wet weather, will try again next week by presenting the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a two-division program on Saturday, May 6. The program, which is run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner, will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

The time schedule will change on May 6 to the regular summer schedule, and last through the remainder of the season.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Next weekend will be a double-header, as the Outlaw Racing Series will present their Enduro/Vintage program joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds on Friday, May 5 starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission on Friday is $10.

The second weekend of the month of May on Saturday, May 13, will feature the only visit of the year by the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast wingless Sprint Cars. They will make for a three-division program joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Balls to the Wall 50 – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR