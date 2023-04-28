Friday, Apr 28

First Entry List for 2023 California Speedweek Released

An international roster of 66 drivers have entered for the 2023 California Speedweek, racing June 30-July 4 at the four full-time Micro Sprint facilities in the Golden State. The roster encompasses 29 Non-Wing, 27 Super 600, and 10 Restricted drivers, ready to race for over $50,000 in cash awards, numerous contingency prizes, and the coveted carved wooden bear trophies. A total of 130 spaces are available for the sixth edition of Speedweek.
 
Pre-entry is $300 per car entered and does not include nightly pit passes. Entry is available on MyRacePass or the link can be found at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com
 
Keizer Wheels has signed on as a major partner for the California Speedweek. Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, CSI Shocks, Wilwood Brakes, and Topline Titanium.
 
California Speedweek opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway.
 
Entries include two from Australia, a host of Arizona pilots, and drivers from Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington. Jordan Mansell of Mount Gambier, South Australia will pilot the No. 12AU in the Super 600 division and will be joined by Dylan Beveridge of Latrobe, Tasmania in the No. 14x. Texan Brecken Reese has entered for both Super 600 and Non-Wing. Missouri’s Garrett Benson will compete in Super 600 in the No. 2B. Washington’s Collin Mackey and Oklahoma’s Daniel Shaffer have secured Non-Wing entries.
 
The youngest drivers in Restricted have already attracted four Arizona entries including Brayton Roberts of Lake Havasu City, who became an internet sensation after his grassroots efforts to race at the 2023 Tulsa Shootout.
 
Numerous track and series champions from the West Coast have signed up for Speedweek including Ashton and Austin Torgerson, Jake Hagopian, Caden Sarale, Brandon Carey, Jett Barnes, Nikko Panella, and Lucas Mauldin.
 
Each of the 12 features during California Speedweek pays $1000 to win. The Speedweek also offers a sizeable championship points fund including $2000 to win the Super 600 division. The $1000 to win features make the four-race spectacle one of the highest paying Restricted class and youth division races in North America.
 
Sponsorships are available with division sponsorships available. Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!
 
Super 600s          02           Ashton   Torgerson             Glendale              AZ
Super 600s          2A          Austin    Wood                    Sacramento        CA
Super 600s          2B          Garrett  Benson                 Concordia            MO
Super 600s          2E           Eric        Botelho                Kerman                CA
Super 600s          2k           Landyn  Snider                   Lakeport              CA
Super 600s          4             Jett         Yantis                   Bakersfield          CA
Super 600s          5             Mattix    Salmon                 Fresno                  CA
Super 600s          11M       Keaton   Martella               Hanford                CA
Super 600s          12           Alex       Panella                 Stockton              CA
Super 600s          12AU     Jordan   Mansell                Mount Gambier SA
Super 600s          14           Jake       Hagopian             Fresno                  CA
Super 600s          14x         Dylan     Beveridge            Latrobe                TAS
Super 600s          15k         Kyle        Cravotta               Livermore            CA
Super 600s          15L         Michael Laughton             Denair                  CA
Super 600s          19           Nate      Matherly              San Jose               CA
Super 600s          20q        Brecken Reese                   Canyon                 TX
Super 600s          21           Raio       Salmon                 Fresno                  CA
Super 600s          22E        Evan       Dixon                    Visalia                  CA
Super 600s          24           Caden    Sarale                   Stockton              CA
Super 600s          24S         Izaak      Sharp                    Grass Valley        CA
Super 600s          27           Isabel    Barnes                  Oakley                  CA
Super 600s          27S         Brandon Carey                  Salida                   CA
Super 600s          28           Jake       Smith                    Madera                CA
Super 600s          55B        Jett         Barnes                  Visalia                  CA
Super 600s          55J         Jayden   Huppert               Queen Creek      AZ
Super 600s          73           Nikko     Panella                 Stockton              CA
Super 600s          88           Austin    Torgerson             Glendale              AZ
 
Non-Wing            02           Ashton   Torgerson             Glendale              AZ
Non-Wing            1T           Taylor     Whitefield           Lake Havasu City AZ
Non-Wing            2A          Austin    Wood                    Sacramento        CA
Non-Wing            2B          Eric        Botelho                Kerman                CA
Non-Wing            2k           Landyn  Snider                   Lakeport              CA
Non-Wing            4             Garrett  Twitty                   Bakersfield          CA
Non-Wing            4B          Brandt   Twitty                   Bakersfield          CA
Non-Wing            4J           Jett         Yantis                   Bakersfield          CA
Non-Wing            5             Axton     Romero                Mesa                    AZ
Non-Wing            5X           Mattix    Salmon                 Fresno                  CA
Non-Wing            7             Quinn    Thurein                Tucson                  AZ
Non-Wing            8s           Daniel    Shaffer                 Bartlesville          OK
Non-Wing            11c         Colin      Mackey                Bellingham          WA
Non-Wing            15k         Kyle        Cravotta               Livermore            CA
Non-Wing            20q        Brecken Reese                   Canyon                 TX
Non-Wing            21           Cash      Lovenburg           Visalia                  CA
Non-Wing            24S         Izaak      Sharp                    Grass Valley        CA
Non-Wing            27           Isabel    Barnes                  Oakley                  CA
Non-Wing            28k         Kevin     carter                   Los Banos            CA
Non-Wing            32           Caden    Sarale                   Stockton              CA
Non-Wing            44T        Austin    Taborski               Quincy                  CA
Non-Wing            51G        Grant     Schaadt                San Tan Valley    AZ
Non-Wing            55           Brandon Carey                  Salida                   CA
Non-Wing            55B        Jett         Barnes                  Visalia                  CA
Non-Wing            55J         Jayden   Huppert               Queen Creek      AZ
Non-Wing            66A        Aiden     Bailey                   Fair Oaks             CA
Non-Wing            72B        Bryant   Bell                       Oakley                  CA
Non-Wing            73           Nikko     Panella                 Stockton              CA
Non-Wing            88           Austin    Torgerson             Glendale              AZ
 
Restricted            3c           Connor  Jacobs                  San Tan Valley    AZ
Restricted            5             Jace       Thurein                Tucson                  AZ
Restricted            17B        Brycen   Roush                   Riverdale             CA
Restricted            21           Brayton Roberts                Lake Havasu City AZ
Restricted            21g         Greyson Henry                  Visalia                  CA
Restricted            121p      Jaxon Porter                       Scottsdale            AZ
Restricted            38JT       Jackson Tardiff                   Vacaville               CA
Restricted            55x         Lucas     Mauldin               Rancho Murieta CA
Restricted            58C        Clay        Mibach                 Placerville            CA
Restricted            76           TK           Obrien                  Manteca              CA

