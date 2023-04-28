First Entry List for 2023 California Speedweek Released

An international roster of 66 drivers have entered for the 2023 California Speedweek, racing June 30-July 4 at the four full-time Micro Sprint facilities in the Golden State. The roster encompasses 29 Non-Wing, 27 Super 600, and 10 Restricted drivers, ready to race for over $50,000 in cash awards, numerous contingency prizes, and the coveted carved wooden bear trophies. A total of 130 spaces are available for the sixth edition of Speedweek.



Pre-entry is $300 per car entered and does not include nightly pit passes. Entry is available on MyRacePass or the link can be found at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com



Keizer Wheels has signed on as a major partner for the California Speedweek. Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, CSI Shocks, Wilwood Brakes, and Topline Titanium.



California Speedweek opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway.



Entries include two from Australia, a host of Arizona pilots, and drivers from Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington. Jordan Mansell of Mount Gambier, South Australia will pilot the No. 12AU in the Super 600 division and will be joined by Dylan Beveridge of Latrobe, Tasmania in the No. 14x. Texan Brecken Reese has entered for both Super 600 and Non-Wing. Missouri’s Garrett Benson will compete in Super 600 in the No. 2B. Washington’s Collin Mackey and Oklahoma’s Daniel Shaffer have secured Non-Wing entries.



The youngest drivers in Restricted have already attracted four Arizona entries including Brayton Roberts of Lake Havasu City, who became an internet sensation after his grassroots efforts to race at the 2023 Tulsa Shootout.



Numerous track and series champions from the West Coast have signed up for Speedweek including Ashton and Austin Torgerson, Jake Hagopian, Caden Sarale, Brandon Carey, Jett Barnes, Nikko Panella, and Lucas Mauldin.



Each of the 12 features during California Speedweek pays $1000 to win. The Speedweek also offers a sizeable championship points fund including $2000 to win the Super 600 division. The $1000 to win features make the four-race spectacle one of the highest paying Restricted class and youth division races in North America.



Sponsorships are available with division sponsorships available. Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!



Super 600s 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ

Super 600s 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA

Super 600s 2B Garrett Benson Concordia MO

Super 600s 2E Eric Botelho Kerman CA

Super 600s 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA

Super 600s 4 Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA

Super 600s 5 Mattix Salmon Fresno CA

Super 600s 11M Keaton Martella Hanford CA

Super 600s 12 Alex Panella Stockton CA

Super 600s 12AU Jordan Mansell Mount Gambier SA

Super 600s 14 Jake Hagopian Fresno CA

Super 600s 14x Dylan Beveridge Latrobe TAS

Super 600s 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA

Super 600s 15L Michael Laughton Denair CA

Super 600s 19 Nate Matherly San Jose CA

Super 600s 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX

Super 600s 21 Raio Salmon Fresno CA

Super 600s 22E Evan Dixon Visalia CA

Super 600s 24 Caden Sarale Stockton CA

Super 600s 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA

Super 600s 27 Isabel Barnes Oakley CA

Super 600s 27S Brandon Carey Salida CA

Super 600s 28 Jake Smith Madera CA

Super 600s 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA

Super 600s 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ

Super 600s 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA

Super 600s 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ



Non-Wing 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ

Non-Wing 1T Taylor Whitefield Lake Havasu City AZ

Non-Wing 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA

Non-Wing 2B Eric Botelho Kerman CA

Non-Wing 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA

Non-Wing 4 Garrett Twitty Bakersfield CA

Non-Wing 4B Brandt Twitty Bakersfield CA

Non-Wing 4J Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA

Non-Wing 5 Axton Romero Mesa AZ

Non-Wing 5X Mattix Salmon Fresno CA

Non-Wing 7 Quinn Thurein Tucson AZ

Non-Wing 8s Daniel Shaffer Bartlesville OK

Non-Wing 11c Colin Mackey Bellingham WA

Non-Wing 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA

Non-Wing 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX

Non-Wing 21 Cash Lovenburg Visalia CA

Non-Wing 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA

Non-Wing 27 Isabel Barnes Oakley CA

Non-Wing 28k Kevin carter Los Banos CA

Non-Wing 32 Caden Sarale Stockton CA

Non-Wing 44T Austin Taborski Quincy CA

Non-Wing 51G Grant Schaadt San Tan Valley AZ

Non-Wing 55 Brandon Carey Salida CA

Non-Wing 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA

Non-Wing 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ

Non-Wing 66A Aiden Bailey Fair Oaks CA

Non-Wing 72B Bryant Bell Oakley CA

Non-Wing 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA

Non-Wing 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ



Restricted 3c Connor Jacobs San Tan Valley AZ

Restricted 5 Jace Thurein Tucson AZ

Restricted 17B Brycen Roush Riverdale CA

Restricted 21 Brayton Roberts Lake Havasu City AZ

Restricted 21g Greyson Henry Visalia CA

Restricted 121p Jaxon Porter Scottsdale AZ

Restricted 38JT Jackson Tardiff Vacaville CA

Restricted 55x Lucas Mauldin Rancho Murieta CA

Restricted 58C Clay Mibach Placerville CA

Restricted 76 TK Obrien Manteca CA

CA Speedweek PR